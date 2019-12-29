Councillors want 250% pay rise: Increase in loans, fuel allocation and airtime

The country’s 462 ward councillors have come out of their cocoon demanding a 250 percent raise in their monthly honoraria from the current K100 000 to K350 000, arguing that the present rates are way below.

The councilors made this known during a news conference in the capital Lilongwe that they would be comfortable if government considered raising their honoraria, entitlements such as loans, fuel allocation and airtime.

Further, in their demand, the councillors want to have health insurance at government expense.

Nyasa Times understands that in March this year government, through the Ministry of Local Government, agreed to raise the salaries of the councilors to K100 000 and started approving motorcycle loans of about K1.5 million.

Spokesperson of the concerned councilors, Alexander Cosmas, said they needed the raises since it is them that are closest to people in the villages unlike their colleagues the parliamentarians.

“Consider what we do on the ground. Our wards reach directly to us almost on everyday basis unlike our brothers [parliamentarians]. And to deliver accordingly, surely government needs to increase our pay,” said councilor Cosmas.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho could not immediately comment on the demands.

