Mtambo’s CFT appoints Kinnear Mlowoka to replace resignee publicist Chimwemwe Maunde

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) – a people-power revolutionary movement – announced the appointment of Kinnear Mlowoka as its new publicity secretary replacing Chimwemwe Maunde who resigned from the position a few days ago.

Maunde also disclosed that she had withdrawn her membership from the movement albeit without providing a reason for her decision to leave a political pressure grouping she helped to establish.

In a statement issued on August 30, 2024, but shared with us on August 31, 2024, CFT president and Commander In Chief (CIC), Timothy Mtambo, discloses that Mlowoka’s appointment is with immediate effect from 30th of August 2024.

“The CFT family and the general public is hereby assured that the appointment of the CFT Chief Strategist has been done after considering his vast experience in public relations and Organisational development which will take the CFT movement to another level. Comrade Kinnear has been a dedicated, hardworking and trusted member for the CFT Central Command Team, with clean and good track record since its inception,” reads the statement Mtambo issued.

CFT was founded on the principle of promoting the political philosophy of economic emancipation through citizen empowerment, fostering positive citizen engagement for sustainable and sound development.

The movement believes in the meaningful youth involvement, transparency and accountability, equality and nondiscrimination, human capacity based approach to development and believing in peaceful co-existence.

