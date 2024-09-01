UTM presidential aspirant Dr. Mtumbuka at Masintha Ground today with “Unforgetable tribute to SKC”

United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party aspiring presidential candidate, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, has asked party supporters and Malawians of goodwill to trek to Masintha Ground today

in Kawale, Lilongwe, for a memorial tribute to departed Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Chilima died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024, alongside eight other influential and productive citizens of the country.

A series of candlelight memorial services have been conducted across the country. But this will be the first time for a UTM presidential aspirant to hold a similar event.

Dr. Mtumbuka confirmed in an interview on Saturday that he will be hitting Lilongwe’s most popular events centre for a memorial service.

“We call all Malawians, including those that belong to other parties other than the UTM, to come and join this important memorial service. SKC was our beloved Vice President and it is only necessary that we pay tribute to him for the sacrifices he made for the sake of this nation,” he said.

Mtumbuka is one of the four candidates who have expressed their interest to contest for the party’s topmost position.

Others are the party’s current Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, Newton Kambala and Michael Usi.

Meanwhile, some supporters have maintained that Mtumbuka remains the most suitable candidate to take the reins of power in the party after late Chilima.

His vision and agenda align very well with SKC. Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka is someone who is known for his honesty and ethical conduct, making decisions that prioritize the nation’s best interest.

“Visionary Leadership: He has a clear plan for the country’s future, focusing on the long term growth and development. Result-oriented: Dr. Mtumbuka has a strong track record of achieving tangible outcomes in his previous roles, demonstrating his ability to deliver on promises,” reads in part a flyer we have seen.

The flyer adds that Dr. Mtumbuka advocates for equal opportunities and justice for all citizens while ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and counted.

He also emphasizes transparency in government, promoting accountability and open communication with the public.

Yet another flyer has Dr. Mattthews Mtumuka promising that, if elected State President in the 2025 General Elections, his government will strive to empower local farmers through tools, training, financial support and by advancing mechanization and industrialization, ensuring fair access to market and services for better productivity and livelihoods.

