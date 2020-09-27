Mtambo’s divides his CFT  movement over aligning with MCP: Members move enmasse to UTM 

A division has rocked Citizens for Transformation (CFT) following a decision by its founder, Timothy Mtambo, to publicly campaign for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate in the Karonga Central constituency by-election.

The CFT members argue that by campaigning for the MCP candidate, Mtambo, who is also the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, has shown his true political colours.

A UTM Party sympathizer and member of the CFT, Oscar Gondwe, stresses that although there is no problem with Mtambo joining or affiliating himself to a political party of his choice, the minister has betrayed people who followed him when he launched the people power movement.

“It’s not a matter of who is clever or who is a prostitute. The borne of contention here is that Mtambo has shown his true colours. All members of CFT has now known Mtambo is MCP member.

“In fact there is no problem with that, the only problem which has risen is that not all members of CFT are MCP supporters. Remember CFT was said to be neutral and ready to rise against anybody who happen to be a law breaker. Now that he is fully supporting MCP, other members remained with no choice, but to also show up their choices. The best way to go is to dissolve CFT and let members follow any party of their choices,” writes Gondwe on one of the social groups.

Mtambo has been aligning more with MCP even apologising for its past atrocities in one party dictatorship.

His movement had more youths advocating for transformation and they feel Mtambo’s political ideologies are premised om self-serving.

