Chakwera asked to reverse boards appointments over flouting Gender Act

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) have separately faulted President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera flouting Gen

der Equality Act when in appointing the board members of the 67 parastatals.

Law Society and NGO GCN have asked Chakwera to reverse the appointments of the recently constituted boards of parastatals.

In an interview monitored by Nyasa Times on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Chairperson for NGO GCN Barbara Banda stressed that the constituted parastatal boards are illegal and that has asked the appointing authority to follow the Gender Equality Act.

Banda was appointed as board member of the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Training Authority (Teveta), but declined, saying she couldn’t be part of the illegally constituted boards.

Banda told the anchor of Tiuzeni Zoona programme that Gender Equality Act demands that men and women representation in public offices be 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

According to her, it is not fair for women to only 20 percent women representation in the boards of 67 parastatals.

“I cannot be party to the illegally constituted parastatal boards. We have written the appointing authority to go back to the drawing board and increase the number of women in the boards.

“We expected the President to follow the law by hiring more women to be part of the decision making in these institutions,” said Banda.

Recently, the Women Manifesto Movement and the NGO GCN expressed their disappointment over the appointment of the current Cabinet Ministers by Chakwera.

“The current administration has failed to fully support the rights of women in the Cabinet and parastatals. How can the appointing authority can allow 80 percent of men in the parastatals. How can he allow that 57 parastatals be headed by men? We need to reverse the situation. Women are equally capable of heading top positions,” said Banda.

She also faulted the Chakwera for not including women on the team of Presidential Advisors he has hired since taking the the country’s Presidency.

The Women’s right activist said the Women Manifesto Movement and NGO NGC will not tire pushing for fairness between women and men in as far as hiring of public officers is concerned.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Law Society has contended that 73 percent of appointments are against the law.

MLW President Barton Mhango confirmed that the body has written the Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe to provide legal advice to government on the consequences of its failure to comply with Section 11 of the Act in the appointment of board members.

MLS wants the appointing authority to reverse the appointments.

The Attorney General said he is yet to officially receive the letter from MLS.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares