‘Mtengowaminga’ Mussa makes his position well known in knife-edge DPP battle for vice president

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective convention is turning into a topsy-turvy race in which almost anything could happen with Minister of Trade and Industry Henry Mussa the latest to announce he is running to become the vice-president for the South.

Mussa, who is currently the treasurer general of DPP, confirmed that he is contesting for the vice president having switched his ambition to seek re-election on his current post following the resolution of the party to distribute post on regional lines.

“So, I decided to put my name forward for the position of vice-president in the south,” said the Chiradzulu East veteran MP.

“I am committed to making sure that we deliver Operation landslide victory for President Peter Mutharika and the DPP in 2019,” he said.

“People deserve a formidable party team, I know that I can be that leader and provide that support to President Professor Mutharika and the party in unity.”

Mussa will have to battle it out with Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamveka, and George Chaponda who is currently holding the position.

The party will be holding its hotly contested national elective conference from 1to 3 July in Blantyre to elect new top officials and national executive committee members.

Mussa has achieved a lot for the party and government and credited to be party to the noticeable infrastructure development with late Dr Bingu wa Mutharika when he served as his Minister of Public works.

The catchphrase “let the work of my hands speak for myself’ was coined by Mussa also known as ‘Mtengowaminga” at the official opening of the Nkhoma-Kamphata road.

Mussa was part of the “mid-night six” and President Mutharika jokes that he was their ‘evangelist’ in police custody.

While Chaponda has a battered image with corruption and theft allegations. His maizegate scandal has ruined the image of the party and government.

What all of this does tell us is that the situation is actually growing more complicated, and the choices facing DPP delegates are getting harder. And that means that predicting what will happen is getting more complex as well.

