Mtima Gondwe faction in Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle questions involvement of MCP in the row

A faction of Mtima Gondwe in the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle is demanding an explanation from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the involvement of its Publicity Secretary Rev. Maurice Munthali in mediating the conflict.

Royal Family Spokesperson Group Village Headman Hunga claims in a letter that Rev. Munthali with others met Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira of Rumphi to coerce him to support the ascension of GVH Joseph Bongololo Gondwe.

However, Rev. Munthali, who could not confirm if the meeting took place, says much as he has not seen the said letter dated 13th April 2022, this is not a party issue.

