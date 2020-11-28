Mtumodzi commends retired chief information officer:  Kwalapu bids farewell

The outgoing Ministry of Information Chief Information Officer (CIO), Grace Kwalapu, on Friday described patriotism, passion and hardwork as key pillars in bringing about achievements in one’s career.

She made the remarks during a farewell ceremony organised by the department’s social welfare group to honour her as she is retiring from the civil service after serving the Ministry of Information for 38 years.

Kwalapu said she was retiring a happy woman after working in various sections of the department without serious challenges.

“I am very excited to have worked in the civil service for 38 years. I joined Ministry of Information at the age of 20 in the year 1982 as a junior reporter and at that time, I was very young.

“I have worked in various sections of the Information Department including Malawi News Agency and Publications.

“Reaching today while I am retiring, frankly speaking, I have never met major challenges with my job and my road was just smooth,” Kwalapu said.

Asked on what was her secret to work many years without major challenges, she said she always embraced the spirit of patriotism, passion and hard work when she was doing her job.

She, therefore, advised the youth who have just joined the Ministry of Information to work hard if they are to reach their desired destiny.

“I would like to encourage the young ones who are joining the Ministry of Information as junior officers to work very hard with passion and patriotism.

“When they work hard with passion and patriotism, that is when they will start to see the good fruits,” she said.

She also advised journalists, especially the junior ones in the country, to love their job and avoid expecting handouts after providing their services if they are to make excellent progress in their career.

Kwalapu then expressed sadness for the current status of the journalism profession in the country, saying it is going down.

“I feel a bit sad because journalism has gone down in the country in the sense that most journalists, particularly the young ones, expect allowances when they go to assignments.

“In my time, I would go to an assignment without demanding an allowance, but this syndrome of handouts has killed the profession.

“I am advising all the journalists, especially the young ones, to focus on their work, not money. This would help them succeed in their career,” she appealed.

In his remarks, Director of Information, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, described Kwalapu as a woman who loved her job.

He said it was also pleasing to see Kwalapu retire a happy person.

“Others retire sad people due to unpreparedness or other reasons,” he said.

Mtumodzi further commended Kwalapu for her work which he said has contributed significantly to the Information Department.

To those still serving, the Director of Information advised them to be loving persons and prepare for their retirement so that they too should retire happy people like Kwalapu.

The department’s social welfare group and individuals gave Mrs Kwalapu various gifts in honour of her retirement.

