Mtunthama Lions Club aid the elderly in Kawale  

September 8, 2020 Christie Gondwe – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Mtunthama Lions Club has donated   food items to the elderly of Kawale Township in Lilongwe to assist them fight coronavirus health wise.

Mtunthama Lions Club alleviated some of the challenges by distributing face masks, Soaps and food items.
Veronica Ndalama Vice president of Mtunthama Lions Club

Speaking after the donation on Sunday the Club’s president Veronica Ndalama said apart from the preventive measures set by the government ,one has to have a strong immune system to fight the pandemic.

“We are aware that as one grows old the immune system becomes weak and one way of boosting that immune system is by eating enough food which is nutritious.

“That is why we came here to assist those that are not able to get this food ”, Ndalama said.

In addition to food items the club also distributed face  masks to the elderly.

Ndalama said the club has been doing a lot of sensitisation meetings so that they reach many people as possible to make them aware of Covid -19  in the country.

One of the beneficiaries Jonas Banda commended the Club for the support rendered to them as it will sustain them.

“I used to work as guard as a certain company in town but we were told to stop going to work until further notice since then things  have been rough as such what we have received today will go a long way,” he said.

He said sometimes they go to bed with an empty stomach because they have nothing to feed themselves.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Aford would have preferred its MP Chihana to be Chakwera’s handclapper not critic

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has expressed dismay on the way its sole legislature, Yeremia Chihana reacted to President Lazarus...

Close