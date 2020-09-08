Aford would have preferred its MP Chihana to be Chakwera’s handclapper not critic

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has expressed dismay on the way its sole legislature, Yeremia Chihana reacted to President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden State of National Address (SONA) in the House, saying his criticism were unwarranted.

Outposken Chihana, who is the legislature for Mzimba north constituency and relation to AFORD president, Enock Chihana, took a bold critique on Chakwera’s Sona.

He faulted Chakwera’s address, saying it largely does not represent Tonse alliance philosophy.

Chihana blew the whistle that there are number of corrupt activities done by ministers and some officials in the Chakwera administration.

“I am from Tonse alliance and so is AFORD. However, there are number of things needed to be added and removed in the SONA. Because it does not tackle many problems that Malawians are facing,” said Yeremia.

He also faulted President Chakwera for removing General Andrew Namathanga as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander.

Namathanga played his role to ensure smooth transition of power from former president Peter Mutharika to the incumbent President.

Last week, President Chakwera fired Namathanga and replaced him with Vincent Nundwe who was dismissed in March by Chakwera’s predecessor, Mutharika.

“I am a close friend to general Nundwe but what the president did to fire Namathanga and redeploy Nundwe was unfair. The President need to learn to appreciate,” he added.

However, AFORD said such remarks does not represent the party view but the people of Mzimba north constituency.

In a statement released on 7 September, 2020 and signed by the party’s acting secretary general Grace Chupa, AFORD said it is rallying behind Chakwera as well as Tonse alliance policies.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the August House, Catherine Gotani Hara has asked Yeremia to bring the evidence of corruption done by Tonse alliance government on Thursday this week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares