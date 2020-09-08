Sibo’s ‘Exceptional look’ brand gaining groun

One year down the line, make up business has become so popular among many blossoming entrepreneurs worldwide and Malawi inclusive. While others have gone on hibernation due to challenges facing the industry, others like Ellen Matatiyo and Thandiwe Khanyizira never said die; they kept pushing until they made names in the game.

Despite tough competition and the influx of players in the game, some up and coming Makeup artists including Lilongwe-based Sibongire Kayange trading under ‘Exceptional look’ brand name are finding their space in the game by clinging to the do’s and don’ts and slowly their names are becoming household.

Kayange’ s passion for makeup was manifested in 2011 during her secondary school days at Zingwangwa Secondary school in Blantyre when she used to do make up during some school activities and that helped her a lot to nature her skills until she decided to take a step further to invest in the same.

The beginning, in most cases seems to be hard to almost every beginner and Sibongire wasn’t spared as she also struggled squeeze herself in, considering that people had other preferences and that they were looking down on her as an amateur. As if that was not enough, having only K20, 000 startup capital, she didn’t have enough makeup products and that was a minus for her.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Kayange who is operating from area 25 said the greatest challenge was that it was also difficult for people to accept that her make up artistry was more than a hobby but a profession. However she managed to sail through and now she is making strides and her territory is widening each passing day.

According to Kayange since she started providing makeup services, one of the important lessons she has learnt in the industry is the importance of creating relationships, with that tool, she has managed to get more clients, mostly through recommendations.

“When people say they want a particular look, their friends or people around them would often recommend me. Even though we are in a social media era, I have also found it is important to protect my Clients privacy and provide them with an exclusive experience,” she said

Kayange said she also believes in learning new skills from fellow players in the game worldwide.

“The world is a global village. Every day when I am not working, I spend time on my computer or phone looking at fashion trends globally, as that tends to also inspire makeup trends. Checking out what’s new on the market and seeing what other top makeup artists are doing. You can never stop learning within this industry, “she said

The artist said she is currently planning to open an executive saloon where she will be offering make up, hair cutting services, pedicure and manicure among others and that will also help to beat unemployment by recruiting others.

Apart from being a makeup artist, Sibongire is remaining with only three months to complete her nursing studies at Daeyang University.

