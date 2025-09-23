Mukuru brings Netball World Youth Cup close to netball lovers in Blantyre.

One of the Africa’s leading financial services company, Mukuru Money Transfer Company who are also the official sponsors of the Malawi Under 21 National Netball team on Sunday provided a special treatment to netball followers in Blantyre by bringing them together at Blantyre Sports Arena where they were offered an opportunity of watching a live opening match on a big screen as the Junior Queens were taking on Trinidad and Tobego in the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup opener taking place in Gibraltar.

Speaking during event dubbed ‘Watch Party’, Mukuru Money Transfer, Marketing and Partner, Taleetha Jussab said it is good to see the team competing at the elite level hence their plan to give the platform to people to witness their exploits performing at the big stage.

“We thought it wise to bring the game closer to people in Blantyre to cheer our country’s ambassadors at the Netball World Youth Cup and have refreshment together as a lot of people may not manage to watch these games” explained Jussab.

Jussab further said that, as sponsors, they are optimistic that the junior queens will do well in this tournament.

On her part, Netball Association of Malawi, Vice President Tadala Billie said she was delighted that the sponsors for Malawi Under 21 brought the Netball world cup to Blantyre Sports Arena, an environment that host a number of netball matches in Blantyre.

“This has helped Mukuru to meet their customers who are also netball lovers to interact while experiencing Malawian talents at the netball world cup,” said Billie.

She further urged the corporate world to emulate what Mukuru money transfer is doing for sponsoring netball in the country.

During the opening match, the Junior Queens registered an emphatic win of 61-29 baskets at a match which was played at Europa Sports in Gibraltar.

