Mukuru Hands Over K60m Mitsubishi Xpander to Mangochi Business Lady

Mukuru has brought smiles and excitement to its customers by handing over a K60 million Mitsubishi Xpander to Fatuma Mateyu, a 28-year-old businesswoman from Mangochi, who emerged as the Grand Prize Winner of the Kuiphula ndi Mukuru promotion.

The prize presentation ceremony, held in Lilongwe on Monday, was a joyous occasion. Mukuru Country Manager, Pride Chiwaya, expressed confidence that the promotion will inspire more people to join the Mukuru Wallet platform.

“This platform is secure and affordable, allowing customers to transact both locally and internationally at their convenience. Domestic transactions are now easier with the Mukuru Wallet,” he said, adding that the Wallet also promotes a culture of saving among Malawians.

Chiwaya highlighted that when receiving funds from outside Malawi, customers do not incur cash-out fees on those transactions. He further encouraged more people to use Mukuru Wallet, emphasizing its numerous benefits, including cashback rewards on domestic transactions.

“We have exciting plans in store for our customers before the end of the year,” he teased, hinting at even more rewards and innovations to come.

The Grand Prize Winner, Fatuma Mateyu, was visibly overjoyed as she received her brand-new Mitsubishi Xpander.

“Honestly, I never expected something like this to happen in my life. I thank God and Mukuru for honoring their customers in such a grand way,” she said with a beaming smile.

Accompanied by her family to witness the life-changing moment, Mateyu shared that the prize will have a significant impact on her life, her family, and her community.

She encouraged others to embrace the Mukuru Wallet for their money transactions and savings, saying, “This is a platform that truly values its customers. Start using Mukuru Wallet and experience the benefits for yourself.”

The event was a testament to Mukuru’s commitment to celebrating and empowering its customers, leaving everyone in attendance inspired and hopeful for future opportunities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!