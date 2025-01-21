PRISAM Appeals to Ministry of Education to Reopen Chaminade Marianist Secondary School

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has appealed to the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision to close Chaminade Marianist Secondary School. The school was recently shut down due to allegations of using corporal punishment and governance issues, a move that has sparked concern over its impact on students.

On Monday, Mphatso Nkuonera, Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, announced the closure, stating that the use of corporal punishment is illegal and goes against established educational policies.

In response, PRISAM President, Dr. Ernest Kaonga, has called on the government to engage in constructive dialogue with the school’s authorities to resolve the matter.

“As PRISAM, we feel that the best course of action is for the Ministry to invite the school’s leadership to a roundtable discussion to map the way forward,” said Dr. Kaonga. “Contact and dialogue are the only solutions, as the closure disproportionately affects innocent students, especially those preparing for critical examinations such as MSCE and JCE.”

The closure of Chaminade Marianist Secondary School marks the first instance in 2025 where the Ministry of Education has taken such action against a school for breaking the law. Dr. Kaonga’s plea highlights the importance of prioritizing students’ education while addressing governance issues.

PRISAM has emphasized the need for collaboration and understanding to ensure that students do not bear the brunt of administrative decisions. Dr. Kaonga’s appeal reflects the association’s commitment to advocating for the welfare of learners across Malawi.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are eager to see whether the Ministry will heed the call for dialogue and take steps to balance legal compliance with the academic needs of affected students. The resolution of this issue could set a precedent for how similar matters are handled in the future, underscoring the importance of partnership and open communication in the education sector.

