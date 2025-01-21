Airtel Africa Partners with Top African Artists to Promote Smarter Data Usage

Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications and mobile money services provider operating in 14 African countries, has announced a strategic partnership with three internationally celebrated African artists: Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), and Simi (Nigeria). The collaboration aims to engage customers and educate them on optimizing their digital experiences through smarter data usage.

In a press statement, Airtel Africa highlighted that this partnership is part of the ongoing #SmartaWithData campaign, which focuses on promoting education about better data usage and management.

The artists have worked with Airtel Africa to create a special song designed to share practical tips and tools that will help customers maximize their data bundles. From browsing the internet to streaming and accessing essential apps, the campaign seeks to provide actionable advice for a more rewarding digital experience.

The #SmartaWithData campaign is currently active on Airtel’s networks in seven African countries—Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Malawi—and targets young customers aged 18-35 years.

Airtel Africa’s Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Rohit Marwha, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences: “Our goal with this campaign is to ensure that our customers get the most out of Airtel data bundles, thereby enhancing their online experience.

“By collaborating with these beloved artists, who our customers engage with daily, we ensure they are aware of data hacks and can seamlessly adopt smarter usage and management practices through clear, relatable messages.”

He added, “At Airtel Africa, our priority is to create exceptional customer experiences with our products and services. We hope that through this edutainment campaign, delivered by authentic and internationally acclaimed African artists, our customers will be empowered to enjoy rewarding online experiences, whether for business or leisure.”

The campaign encourages customers to GET smarter data settings, SET smarter data speeds, and GO #SmartaWithData. Customers are also invited to share their own tips and experiences as part of the initiative.

Airtel Africa’s statement emphasized the ease of accessing data bundles through the MyAirtelApp or by dialing *301#. By offering practical solutions and engaging entertainment, the campaign aims to revolutionize how customers approach their digital lives.

