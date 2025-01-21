Trump signs several executive orders on the first day of his president to ‘restore America’

On his first day back in office, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders reversing key Biden-era policies and fulfilling his campaign promises. Among the most notable actions were efforts to overhaul immigration policies, including an order to end birthright citizenship and declaring a national border emergency, allowing troop deployment and mass deportations. He also issued pardons for over 1,500 individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol attack and temporarily paused a federal TikTok ban to reevaluate its national security implications.

Trump’s orders prioritized dismantling environmental and diversity initiatives. He withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, revoked Biden’s electric vehicle targets, and declared a national energy emergency to expand fossil fuel production. Additionally, he rescinded 78 Biden-era executive actions, including those advancing racial equity and LGBTQ+ protections, while creating a policy recognizing only two genders in federal communication. He reinstated “Schedule F,” making it easier to fire federal employees, aiming to purge the so-called “deep state.”

Other symbolic orders included renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and restoring Alaska’s Mount McKinley name. Trump also announced the US’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, halting funding over dissatisfaction with its pandemic response. These sweeping actions reflected his focus on reversing progressive policies, reshaping immigration and energy strategies, and restoring his administration’s vision of governance, though many face significant legal and logistical challenges.

Key Executive Orders Signed by Donald Trump on His First Day Back in the White House

Ending Birthright Citizenship

Implications: Direct challenge to the 14th Amendment, likely facing legal opposition. Leaving the World Health Organization (WHO)

Implications: Ends the US's role as the largest WHO funder, citing dissatisfaction with its pandemic response. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Implications: Symbolic actions with no international impact. Revoking Electric Vehicle Targets

Implications: A move to favor traditional energy industries over clean energy. Reclassifying Federal Employees

Implications: Aimed to purge civil servants deemed politically unreliable. Declaring a National Energy Emergency

Implications: Likely to face legal and environmental challenges. Creating a Policy Recognizing Only Two Genders

Implications: Reversed Biden-era inclusivity policies and sparked LGBTQ+ concerns. Pausing the TikTok Ban

Implications: Allowed time to reevaluate national security concerns while considering TikTok's popularity. Rescinding 78 Biden-era Executive Actions

Implications: Marked a sharp reversal from Biden's diversity and equity priorities. Declaring a National Border Emergency

Implications: Fulfilled hardline immigration pledges, likely facing logistical and legal hurdles. Issuing Pardons for January 6 Defendants

Implications: Ceased ongoing Justice Department investigations into January 6-related crimes. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement

: Pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris Accord. Implications: A significant rollback of climate change commitments, aligning with Trump’s fossil fuel priorities.

