Mulanje Mission CCAP welcomes Rev Chikopa: Minister Nankhumwa hails church, state partnership

Mulanje Mission CCAP Church of the Blantyre Synod has Reverend Innocent Brave Chikopa as the Presbytery’s new Moderator replacing Reverend Dr. Billy Gama, who was recently elected as Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary.

On Sunday, December 1 2019 Mulanje Mission CCAP Church held a special church service under the theme “What Makes Someone a Leader” to welcome the new moderator.

The reverend Stella Kapanga delivered the sermon as various choir groups, including the Chipulumutso Choir from Mikukuni CCAP, ditched melodious songs in praise of the Lord.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa attended the church service. He said the church and state relationship has been critical in the history of Malawi in as far as social and economic development is concerned, saying government values the role the church plays in shaping people’s livelihoods.

Addressing the congregation, Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central, congratulated Reverend Chikopa for the new posting, urging him to be vigilant against ‘evil forces’ and courageous when carrying out the work of the Lord.

“Having gone through the education system created by the church, I am fully aware of the benefits of the church and state partnership and how it features in the national development agenda,” Nankhumwa said, adding that this was why he did not hesitate to accept the invitation to attend the special service.

The minister specifically thanked Mulanje Mission CCAP for the tremendous role it has played since its inception in 1870 in improving the lives of people in the area through its various developmental projects.

He singled out the mission primary school, the nursing school, secondary school and the hospital, which he noted had been instrumental in improving people’s livelihoods not only within the mission and surrounding villages but even beyond.

“I am delighted to learn that plans are in the pipeline to establish a university here. On behalf of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his government, I wish to express government’s appreciation for this extremely valuable contribution that the Blantyre Synod through its various presbyteries is making by creating developmental frameworks that have helped to uplift people from the cycle of poverty,” he said.

Reverend Gama, who also attended the special church service, said he was excited that his successor at the church was warmly welcomed. He thanked the congregation for the gesture and assured them that in Reverend Chikopa, they have a friend and they will not be disappointed.

“As church, our primary responsibility is to guide our congregation to heaven through doing just work guided by the Holy Spirit. But we are also aware that we have a larger social responsibility to guide our people to respect leaders of today because that is the only way we can be assured of the imperative co-existence needed for social economic development.

“This is the reason why Blantyre Synod is disciplined and not always in the habit of issuing pastoral letters because we understand the role that we need to play to complement government efforts,” said Reverend Gama.

Reverend Gama urged Malawians to accept the verdict on the on-going elections case as they are generally known to be law-abiding.

Said Gama: “Malawi is currently at a critical juncture where our claim as a law abiding nation is about to be tested. Apart from praying for our nation and for the case at the constitutional court, I would like to urge Malawians to prepare for a verdict that would go either way. It is important to accept whatever verdict will come from the courts and not to cause havoc or stir unrest if it will not be in our favour.”

