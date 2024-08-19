Mulanje Mission Vendors endorse aspiring Member of Parliament Rhoda Gadama Misomali

In a show of support, Mulanje Mission motor and bicycle taxi operators have endorsed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant Rhoda Gadama Misomali as their preferred candidate for the Mulanje Central constituency in next year’s tripartite elections.

“We, the Kabaza operators, want Rhoda Gadama Misomali to be our Member of Parliament. Her development plans for the area can’t be matched,” said Elias Kadeweza, chairperson of the group, in a video clip made available to the publication.

The endorsement comes barely a day after Gadama Misomali hosted the group alongside vendors from Mulanje Mission at her residence.

According to Kadeweza, Mulanje Central has been lacking behind in terms of development, and in Rhoda Misomali, they see a messiah who will save the area from the jaws of poverty.

Gadama Misomali, who met with the vendors and taxi operators, said the meeting aimed at learning about the challenges they face in their daily operations.

“I was pleased to host and learn from them about the challenges they face. I promised them that I would address all the challenges they presented to me if they vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP presidential candidate, and me as their Member of Parliament,” she posted on her official Facebook page.

Gadama Misomali, who was raised and educated in Mulanje Central, expressed her deep connection to the community, saying, “I know Mulanje Central like the back of my hand. I know what was there then, and what is there now. I am a modern person, and I want to improve the lives of our people.”

She emphasized her commitment to transforming the constituency into a modern and excellent one, stating, “I am committed to turning Mulanje Central into a modern and excellent constituency, where everyone can thrive.”

Gadama Misomali has already started making her mark in the constituency, having recently donated a boat and constructed a bridge, among other development initiatives.

Her pro-poor development agenda has resonated with constituents, who see her as a leader who understands their struggles and aspirations.

Her campaign promises to focus on the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, and the elderly, have earned her widespread support.

Malawi is set to hold tripartite elections next year, where voters will elect a new President, ward councillors, and Members of Parliament, in a crucial poll that will shape the country’s future.