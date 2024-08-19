MEC to have fresh registration of voters ahead of 2025 polls

Officials from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) say the pollster will undertake fresh registration of voters ahead of the 2025 tripartite election.

This is because MEC will use and new electoral equipment and system which has been specially procured for the purpose.

MEC Chairperson for MEC, Justice, Annabel Mtalimanja disclosed this recently during meeting with development partners, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Media held to demonstrate the voter registration process using election management device (EMD) at Bingu International Convention centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

She said fresh voter registration help the Commission have accurate figures of registered voters owing to that fact that it conducted constituency and ward boundary re-demarcation exercise as a result of the review of boundaries of the two.

Mtalimanja noted that the review of boundaries moved some voters and centres from one constituency or ward to another.

The Chairperson said this means that voters that registered in 2019 may need to be reallocated to their new wards and constituencies.

“This cannot be achieved effectively through voters’ transfers alone or the updating of the existing voters’ register.

The other benefit of a fresh registration is that it will eliminate deceased voters in the voter register, thus ensuring accuracy and integrity of the register,” she explained.

Mtalimanja added the Commission has always involved political parties, CSOs and media in its processes regarding the procurement, delivery and functional capabilities of the voter registration equipment and system.

She said the Commission has taken delivery of the whole consignment of equipment including all the necessary accessories and consumables.

“Representatives of political parties and the media witnessed the arrival and the warehousing of the consignment. In terms of the actual EMDs, the Commission has purchased a total of 6,500 units,” the Chairperson remarked.

She pointed out that demonstrating the voter registration process and functionalities of the EMD was central in attaining better and credible elections.

“The technology underlying the EMDs represents a significant enhancement in our operations in terms of modernization of the electoral process, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. You will recall that in recent past elections, the Commission was using devices described as Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) Kits,” Mtalimanja said.

She said while these have served us well, the Commission has transitioned to the more advanced EMDs for the voter registration process for 2025 General Election.

“It is our sincere expectation that the use of the EMDs and its system will ensure that the Commission generates a credible voters’ register free from multiple registrants and registrations obtained without due verification of eligibility in terms of age and citizenship,” the Chairperson hoped.

She said the EMDs and the systems would play a crucial role in improving the voter registration process by automating various aspects of the process.

Mtalimanja observed that the adopted process would facilitate the collection of voter information, including personal details, biometrics, and photographs.

