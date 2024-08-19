Nsanje Communities commends Chakwera for revamping  Marka-Bangula railway line. 

Communities in Nsanje are speaking highly of President Lazarus Chakwera for uplifting their socioeconomic lives through redesigning of Bangula- Marka railway.

The Lazarus Chakwera led administration has been rehabilitating a 70 kilometre rail stretch in the district, diversifying economic opportunities for citizens in the area as well as helping the country to reduce cost of transportation.

Veronika Mchenga from TA Ndamera in the district, a woman in her early thirties testifies that her family life has changed since the project started as she is able to do small scale businesses and able to help sustain her family.

“This development has helped me a lot. I sell fritters and many people are buying hence helping me. The President does not know me but I thank him for what he has done to my life. This railway has helped me a lot,” Mchenga said.

Her counterpart Doreen Lloyd from the same village echoes her friend’s sentiments.

“Every business that we are doing since this development came is giving us rewards. I am able to support my children and compliment my husband’s efforts in taking care of our family and we are living a happy life.”

Village headman Ganunga from Group Village headman Mchacha under Traditional Authority says the competition of the railway will help to improve their live.

“We have already started benefitting from this project because many people have been employed and some have started different businesses. We have been sidelined for so long but we thank President Chakwera for remembering us,” Ganunga said.

On his part, Nsanje central parliamentarian Kafandikhale Mandevana thanked the MCP led administration for rehabilitating the rail saying economic activities in the district was almost in shambles because people did not have access to better markets.

“We are so sure that the coming of this rail will bring back the economy of Nsanje because it will open markets for our produces outside the district to as far as Mozambique where competitive prices are offered,” said the parliamentarian.

In August last year, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba disclosed that 30 percent of the Malawi’s income is channelled towards Cost, Fleet and Insurance hence the revamping of the rail transport will likely reduce associated costs.

Zamba said the rail “will be key to our economy” since many because it will invite investors in various fields.

Speaking recently when the first train brought in fuel at National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) depot at Kanengo, the SPC described the development as a dream come true saying this will result into significant reduction of prices of goods due to a decrease in transport costs through railway.

