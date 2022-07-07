Mulhako Annual Feast to Cost MK 180 Million

The annual Mulhako Wa Alhomwe celebrations scheduled for 9 October 2022 at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district will cost over MK 180 Million.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pius Mvenya, confirmed the development on Thursday during a media briefing held in Blantyre.

“The budget for this year’s annual festival is MK180 Million (One Hundred and Eighty Million Kwacha),” said Mvenya while calling upon well-wishers and the corporate world to assist in fundraising.

Mvenya added that the group has organised a number of fundraising activities in preparation for the feast.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

