Chakwera, Chilima agree to bury hatchets for the sake of Malawians

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Vice, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, on Thursday agreed to put aside their political differences for the sake of Malawians.

Both Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Publicity Secretary, Reverend Maurice Munthali, and his UTM Party counterpart, Frank Mwenifumbo, confirmed that Chakwera and Chilima held a meeting at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where they made the resolution.

The State President and his Vice were accompanied by their respective parties’ senior officials to the make-or-break meeting, Munthali and Mwenifumbo said in a joint statement they co-signed.

“The leaders of the Malawi Congress Party and UTM met on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the sole objective of determining on how the two parties will work together for the greater good of the Malawian people within the Tonse Alliance framework. The meeting, which was attended by the President of both parties and their delegations, agreed to uphold a policy of direct and regular engagements to harness their relationship and accomplish the vision towards, which they first agreed to serve the Malawi nation together,” reads a brief statement from the two publicists.

Meanwhile, political scientists such as Professor Nandin Patel have hailed the two leaders for agreeing to resolve their differences, stressing that Malawians stood to lose out on development as the two leaders fought.

