ACB arrests former MRA Deputy Commissioner Roza Mbilizi, 2 others over abuse of Mutharika’s TPIN abuse

Malawi’s graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday arrested former Deputy Commissioner General, Roza Mbilizi, and two others in connection to the abuse to former President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s tax identification number (TPIN).

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, identified the other suspects as former Manager for Customs and Excise, Fredrick Mpeusa, and Deputy Commissioner responsible for Enforcement and Operations, Abaigail Kawamba.

Ndala said the arrests follow an allegation, which the Bureau received on July 7, 2020, that some individuals were abusing Mutharika’s TPIN to evade payment of duty to the Malawi Government.

“The investigation, which commenced in August, 2020, established that the three were facilitating duty free clearance of various imported goods under CPC 418 belonging to the former President,” she said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Ndala said the three will be charged with abuse of office, which is contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and neglect of duty contrary to section 121 of the penal code.

She disclosed that Mbilizi and her co-accused would be taken to court after the Bureau has conducted interviews with them.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!