Malawi to host 2022 Africa Internet Governance Forum

Malawi is scheduled to host the 2022 Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), which is expected to take place from 18 to 21st July.

The forum will build up from the Malawi IGF theme: Digital Inclusion and Trust.

Director of E-Government, Patrick Machika, told reporters on Wednesday that the forum will act as a learning and knowledge sharing platform for African nations.

“We will share best practices in terms of how we can bring the internet down to the local

consumer,” he said.

Machika said members will also discuss issues that will ensure that the internet is safe for everyone, especially vulnerable people like women and children.

Information, Communication and Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) President, Bram Fudzulani, said the forum will help ICT professionals to learn from other countries.

This forum will expose local professionals to countries that are already advanced in the technologies,” he said.

The Africa IGF will be followed by the Global IGF in Ethiopia from 28th November to 2nd December, 2022.

