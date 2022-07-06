Councils in massive firing of self-upgrading primary school teachers; 20 suspended in Mangochi

It has emerged that councils in the country have been directed to suck all primary school teachers who are upgrading their studies in various colleges and Universities in the country.

Inside sources at the Local government service commission have confided in this reporter that, already, about 100 teachers have faced their chop from the payroll across the country.

This comes to light after viral letters of dismissals primary school teachers have been receiving in districts like Mulanje, and Rumphi recently.

One of the dismissed teachers who spoke to this reporter, confirmed that the grounds of his dismissal were his enrolment to pursue further studies at the University of Malawi.

“They accused me of abscondment and eventually fired me. Reasons are merely that I’m upgrading my studies at Chancellor college,” he said.

Earlier this week, the media was awash with stories that the district commissioner for Mangochi, Raphel Piringu, has suspended over 20 primary school teachers who are upgrading in various universities in the country.

One of the suspended teachers who spoke to us, on condition of anonymity, described their suspension as a move to threaten others against upgrading their studies.

He said; “In Mangochi, they don’t allow us to further our studies. Out of passion, we sneak out and still pursue our goals. As a result, they suspend us on grounds of a absenteeism. Its unfair.”

Information we’ve solicited indicate that most primary school teachers are suffering massive bullying in offices as authorities, allegedly, take them as second hand people.

“You go in their office to negotiate with them, they simply rant at you and threaten you of being fired. We’re taken as second hand people,” said the Suspended teacher.

In Nkhatabay, some Primary Education Advisor, had roughed up a teacher, reportedly, when the beaten teacher went their to seek permission to go to school.

“Likewise myself,” said Anthony Kamanga, teacher in Rumphi. “I was beaten by the PEA in the face of learners in class when he came for supervision. We’re mistreated.”

There was no immediate response from the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) secretariat on the matter, but the Union president, Willie Malimba is on record, saying primary school teachers are taken for granted in the country.