Mzuni in research for industrial and medicinal cannabis

Mzuzu University has embarked on an important research project to test samples of industrial and medicinal cannabis to assess the effectiveness of some varieties in the industrial and health sectors.

Head of Chemistry Department, John Kamanula, told the local media that the university was working with the Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) and other stakeholders in the research project.

Kamanula added that most of the chemicals used when testing the cannabis varieties are very expensive and that the university needs enough support.

“They are bringing different varieties of cannabis and then for them to know the one that is marketable, you have to do the chemistry. Based on the chemistry, then they can know the quality of the varieties they have that can fetch the market prices,” explained Kamanula.

The research is also involving Chemistry students at the university and one company working with the university has called for collaboration in raising awareness on cannabis and its potential to national development.

Chief Executive Officer, Tania Clerk, emphasised the importance of the research.

“We should put aside some funding and engage the academia to access what role they can play in the development of the industry. We have to recognise that this is something that has to be nurtured,” remarked Clerk.

Malawi passed and accented the Cannabis Act in 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!