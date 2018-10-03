Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival October 21: No political colours, Gondolosi to be on sale

Mulhako wa Alhomwe will hold its annual festival on October 21 at its headquarters in Chonde, Mulanje, the group’s board chairperson Leston Mulli has said.

Mulli is urging patrons gracing this year’s festival to desist from donning political parry regalia.

He said Mulhako wa Alhomwe is not a political group as many people perceive, saying the group was formed to revive the Lhomwe culture which was declining among Malawians.

“The group wants to teach its youth the Lhomwes way of life and as Lhomwes, we want to strengthen unity between us,” said Mulli.

Mulli said the event will focus on how culture relates to national development.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed on October 25 2008 to promote the Lhomwe culture in Malawi.

The Lhomwes have various cultural aspects which distinguish them from other ethnic groups. Some of these are their dances which include Soopa, Malathu—a dance done by elderly women, selebwede and the chinamwali dance.

The group is also known for its famous plant gondolosi. This plant is said to be of great significance in a man’s sexual life as it helps him to be strong and good in bed. The local ‘Viagra’ will be on sale at the festival.

The Lhomwe people originated from Mozambique and settled in the southern part of Malawi. Others settled in Zomba but most of them settled at the foot of the Mulanje Mountain.

