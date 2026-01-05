Muli Brothers Chair Hails Improved Business Environment, Calls for Support of Local Enterprises

Leston Muli, chairperson of Muli Brothers Holdings, has hailed a significant turnaround in Malawi’s business climate under the new government, describing it as a much-needed relief for entrepreneurs.

Speaking during a thanksgiving prayer service at the company’s headquarters in Chigumula, Muli reflected on the challenges his businesses endured in recent years. “The past few years were extremely difficult for business in Malawi,” he said, citing frequent legal battles, regulatory hurdles, and even arrests that disrupted operations and stifled growth. “It was a period that tested our resilience and commitment to creating jobs and contributing to the economy.”

Muli did not hold back in calling for urgent attention to the plight of indigenous businesses, especially those involved in exports. He stressed that Malawi’s long-term economic growth hinges on creating an environment that enables local companies to thrive. “There is no country that develops if the business environment does not favor local businesses,” he said, adding that indigenous enterprises must be prioritized by both the public and national leadership.

The business magnate also urged policymakers to streamline regulations, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and provide support systems for local entrepreneurs, particularly in accessing international markets. For Muli, the message is clear: Malawi cannot achieve sustainable growth without a strong, protected, and empowered local business sector.

His remarks resonate with many in the private sector who have long called for predictable policies, security of investments, and a level playing field that allows homegrown businesses to compete and flourish. Muli’s words serve as both a recognition of recent improvements and a challenge to the government to continue fostering an environment where local entrepreneurs are not just surviving but thriving.

