Political statement sweeps away: Reality on the ground Farmers feel market forces.

Malawi’s food security is once again under threat, not from drought or floods, but from policy choices that overlook the realities faced by farmers on the ground.

Government’s projection that a 50 kilogramme bag of maize will be bought at K20,000 by August has raised serious concern across the farming sector, as the figure falls far below current production costs. For a country that depends on maize for survival, this price signals danger rather than relief.

At present, maize prices across the country remain far above the K20,000 level. Government agencies themselves are buying maize at much higher prices to replenish national reserves. This shows that the market reality is very different from the projected price.

The biggest challenge facing farmers is the high cost of production. Fertiliser prices have risen sharply in recent seasons, making maize farming expensive and risky. Many farmers are unable to access subsidised fertiliser in time, while commercial fertiliser is unaffordable for most small holders.

As a result, production costs have increased significantly.

When farmers invest heavily in fertiliser, labour, and transport but are expected to sell maize at a low price, they make losses. A buying price of K20,000 per 50kg bag does not cover the cost of production for many farmers. This sends a discouraging message to those who depend on maize farming for their livelihoods.

Experience has shown that when maize prices are too low, farmers reduce the land they cultivate or stop growing maize altogether. This leads to lower production in the following season. When supply falls, maize becomes scarce and prices rise sharply later in the year, hurting consumers and increasing hunger.

Most smallholder farmers are not only producers but also buyers of maize. They sell part of their harvest soon after harvest to meet urgent household needs such as school fees and medical expenses. Later in the season, they are forced to buy maize at higher prices. Low prices at harvest time therefore increase poverty instead of reducing it.

The impact of reduced maize production goes beyond households. Agriculture is central to Malawi’s economy, and maize is the main staple food. When production falls, food prices rise, inflation increases, and pressure grows on household incomes. The country may also be forced to import maize, placing further strain on foreign exchange reserves.

Government efforts to protect consumers are understandable, especially at a time when many households are struggling with the high cost of living. However, maize pricing policies must be balanced with the realities faced by farmers. Cheap maize at harvest often leads to shortages and higher prices later.

To avoid a food crisis, maize pricing must reflect real production costs. Farmers need timely access to affordable fertiliser, fair farm-gate prices, and clear, consistent policies. Without this support, farmers will continue to reduce production, putting the country’s food security at risk.

Malawi’s farmers are the backbone of the nation’s food system. If they are discouraged today, the consequences will be felt tomorrow in empty granaries, higher prices, and rising hunger.

Malawi’s history has shown that food crises do not begin in the field; they begin in policy decisions that ignore the cost of farming. A maize price that does not reflect production realities may offer short-term comfort to consumers, but it risks long-term hunger for the nation.

Farmers are not asking for favours they are asking for fairness. If their warning is ignored, the country may soon discover that cheap maize on paper comes at a very high human and economic cost.

