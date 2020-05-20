Mulli goes on campaign for President Mutharika re-election

May 20, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Businessperson Leston Mulli  has come out of his political cocoon to drum support for President Peter Mutharika ahead of the crucial and decisive Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on July 2.

Mulli has joined the campaign trail for DPP-UDF alliance

Mulli, who is also Mulhako wa Alhomwe board of trustees chairperson, joined other top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials in Mzimba where he told people to massively vote for  President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi.

He touted Mutharika as a development conscious leader, tolerant and mature leader.

In his address, the regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said the high turn-out at the rally was testimony that people in the north love the DPP.

“People cannot come to attend a rally which a party they don’t like is holding. People go to rallies held by parties they like,” he said.

DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey was among those ruling party officials who attended the meeting.

chamba changa
Guest
chamba changa

Welcome Mulli, thanks for your determination to campaign for the Dad, at the end of the mission you will see it by yourself.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tonse3
Guest
Tonse3

And he is afraid of change of government. This time akhaula

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

The high turn out of people is not a barometer to gauge the success of a political party. You should understand peoples commitments. Do people have anything to keep them busy, if the answer is no, expect more people at you rallies because it is a pass time for them.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Aalex
Guest
Aalex

Wawonaso kuti kuluza kwa DPP ndi kutha kwa MULLI and all those related to DPP. These guys have stolen billions of kwachas. Malawi was like their farm and Mutharika let them do just that. These are the people woti amatha kungotukwanapo atolankhani akawafunsa how they get all this wealth. God save us from these THUGS.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Livulezi river
Guest
Livulezi river

Ok ok ok !!!
For the 1st tym eva Leston Mulli doing frontline politics and openly campaigning for the dpp?
He shud have been promised something big by Muluzi after dpp wins.
Definitely, he’ll be the Vice president of Malawi if dpp wins~4get about Nakhumwa story.
Mark my words.
However, I feel sorry for him cos he is doing it at the end of the dpp era.
Interestingly, this time , “the children are small~ANA ACHEPA” kkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Denis
Guest
Denis

good lucky

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ASHU
Guest
ASHU

So you are also a politician. Ok, that's why eeeeeeh. Time is coming.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
