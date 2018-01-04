Mulli to rescue Malawi Boxing body with brand new ring

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) Spokesperson Frank Edward Chibisa has revealed that his body intends to purchase a new boxing ring courtesy of financial assistance from Mulli Brothers Group of Companies.

Chibisa said the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leston Mulli expressed disappointment with the standard of rings that are used by boxers in the country.

At some point, boxers have reached the extent of falling outside the ring due to the poor nature of the ring.

Chibisa said the process of obtaining quotations for the ring planned to be purchased in South Africa will start next week.

“The shops are still closed in South Africa therefore we will start the search and obtain quotations starting from 8th January,” said Chibisa.

He further expressed gratitude to Mulli for his interest in developing the game of boxing in the country.

Last year, MPBCB officials were supposed to meet government through the Ministry of Sports to launch discussions of purchasing a new ring but this did not materialised.

“We were supposed to meet government officials last year but it failed but still more we hope the talks will be held anytime soon,” said Chibisa.

