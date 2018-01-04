 Chiumia increases football league sponsorship to K2.5m

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia, has increased sponsorship for Obama Football League in her Nkhata Bay West Constituency from K1 million to K2.5 million.

Chiumia said she has hiked the sponsorship to motivate competitive spirit amongst the youths in sporting activities in her constituency, thereby making them refrain from risky behaviours.

“The package is raised to ensure that the youth develop interest in sports as an alternative way of using their social time productively.

“This trophy will act as a catalyst for the interaction of the youth through which they will share ideas, experiences and their talents in sports development, in particular football,” said Chiumia.

The minister said she harbours plans to form a formidable team to be called Obama United which will be competing with the country’s big and seasoned football clubs.

Commenting on females’ opportunities to participate in sporting activities, Obama pledged her constituents that she will soon launch a netball league to be competed for all interested netball teams within the constituency.

The football league will be administered by Nkhata Bay District Football Committee.

