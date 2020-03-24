MultiChoice expands information and entertainment offering in Covid-19 ‘lockdown’ season

In observance of the preventive measures following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organisation has declared as a pandemic, many countries across the African continent — including Malawi — are encouraged to adjust to new ways of living and working that includes self isolation and quarantine in homes.

In cognizance of this development that many are required to spend more time at home with their loved ones, MultiChoice Group says it remains committed to supporting its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained.

To ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19,” MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Augustine Banda is quoted as saying in a statement.

“It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones.”

The TV entertainment company is not only expanding its content offering for news, but there will also be more kids shows, movies and curated sports content.

“In light of the disruptions to the school year in some markets, we are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged,” adds Banda.

The statement said live sport has suffered a notable impact globally as a result of sporting federations correctly prioritising the safety of players and fans alike, by adhering to accepted measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

MultiChoice Group says it has acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

“It is important to note that due care has been taken to ensure that employees, customers, production houses and suppliers also have limited risk of exposure.

“A number of sports, film and production crews may not be able to continue working, but customers will be updated of any programme schedules and changes in the coming days and weeks.

And Banda says: “We are taking great care for our staff during this time and have encouraged those that are able to work from home to do so.

“In light of this we have advised our customers that there may be a delay in our ability to attend to customer queries.

“However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available, and we will do our best to sort out any issues they may have, timeously.”

MultiChoice Group says it will be regular updates from various section of the business providing further details around our commitment to ensure we continue to provide the best video entertainment even during these challenging times.

To ensure that viewers are provided with broad access to credible information at this time, the digital satellite TV service provider says it is making news channels more widely available in its markets.

“From today, we have included CNN (channel 415), Euronews (channel 414), and brand-new Africa-focused news channel Africanews (channel 417) on DStv Access.

“GOtv Max and Plus customers can also keep informed with Africanews (channel 47) before it becomes exclusively available on GOtv Max from Friday 1 May.”

And for the kids, MultiChoice Group is making revision accessible for lessons and edutainment, adding educational channels Da Vinci (DStv 318) and fun programming on Cartoon Network (channel 310) on DStv Access until the end of May to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged.

Since live sport is massively impacted, MultiChoice Group says is acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for viewers to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

“We have opened SS1 to DStv Compact Plus and Compact, this channel will thrill customers with past sport stories that have created some of sports most magical moments.

“In addition, SS7 and Select 3 which will showcase Motorsport action to are open to DStv Access customers and GOtv Plus customers respectively.

Many corporate companies are adhering to the preventive directives which which were outlined when Malawi President Peter Mutharika when declaring the State of Disaster.

The President told Malawians that at present there is no specific Off-the-Counter treatment or vaccine for Coronavirus available and what hospitals can do is to support patients by relieving the symptoms while their bodies fight the infection naturally.

“As we take every precaution, we must maintain our hope because according to health experts, 97% of patients infected by the Coronavirus get well after medical interventions,” he had said.

He added that in the absence of vaccine and an Off-the-Counter treatment, raising awareness of the risk factors for the Coronavirus infection and protective measures individuals can take is the only way to reduce human infection and death.

He shared with Malawians some of the preventive measures as prescribed by global medical experts that include:

• Washing of hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser;

• Stopping handshakes

• Maintaining social distance with people;

• Not touching eyes, nose and mouth;

• Practising cough hygiene by covering mouth and nose with tissue or sleeve or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing;

• Seeking medical care whenever feeling unwell.

• Self isolation and quarantine when not feeling well and informing the health authorities when that happens among other measures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :