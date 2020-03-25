Minister Navicha meets chiefs in Thyolo Thava: Tackles coronavirus and development

Minister of Gender, Children and Community Development, Mary Thom Navicha, on conducted an open air meeting with all chiefs from her Thyolo Thava constituency on Monday to appreciate some of their concerns and challenges in order to find common solutions.

Navicha took the opportunity to discuss with the chiefs on how best they could collaborate with government in the fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, which is the cause for the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the entire world.

Speaking to the traditional chiefs under T/A Khwethemule, Navicha commended them for supporting the DPP government in its development initiatives and for being vigilant in rallying the people around President Peter Mutharika’s vision of developing this country and uplifting the livelihoods of its citizens.

She informed the traditional leaders them that President Mutharika has the welfare of the people at the centre of his agenda and that it was incumbent upon the chiefs to do their part in ensuring that the agenda is well articulated and actualized among the people, and that the people buy into Mutharika’s vision.

“As chiefs, you must know that you have a huge responsibility to crystallize His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s agenda of transforming this country by ensuring that your subjects are taking the right messages about his vision, and that they are also taking their citizen’s responsibilities seriously. As chiefs, you are the ones who are always with the people, which is why your job becomes critical,” said Navicha.

She also counselled the chiefs on how to prevent the deadly coronavirus urging them to sensitise their subjects about observing basic hygiene methods such as washing their hands regularly, and to avoid gathering in large crowds because it is easy to infect other people when infected people mingle with others in large crowds.

“The world is currently going through a crisis because of this disease (COVID 19), which is caused by a coronavirus. We may be thinking that this is something that only happens in other countries and cannot affect us, but be assured that we are as vulnerable as other countries. This virus is raging like bush fire and has already killed thousands of people in other countries. We must, therefore, not be complacent but to take every precautionary measure to prevent the disease.

“Again, as chiefs you have a huge responsibility to send the message to your subjects and to make them understand so that they take preventive action,” said the minister, adding that she will always be committed to the plight of the people of Thyolo Thava constituency.

On their part, the chiefs told the minister to deliver a “thank you message to His Excellency President Peter Mutharika for appointing their ‘daughter’ into cabinet once again, and for the many development initiatives that the DPP government has delivered in the area”.

They also thanked the President for the free maize that was distributed in the area during the lean season, as well as for other development projects s such as the Thyolo Makwasa road, boreholes, school blocks and electricity, among others.

The chiefs pledged their continued support for President Mutharika and the DPP government to ensure continued social and economic development not only in Thyolo but the entire country.

