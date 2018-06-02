MultiChoice launches talent factory for  film and television industry

Multicoice has launched the talent factory at the Crossroads Hotel in the capital city Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Speaking during the event, the Multichoice General Manager, Gus Banda said the initiative aims at igniting Africa’s creative industries into vibrant economic centres.

“The African development story has long been defined by investment in the vast mineral wealth on the continent, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development for far too long.

“As a result, the film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, and not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination,” said Banda,

He further pointed out that Malawi and Africa as whole is blessed abundantly in such areas, however, the space given for this expression has at best been limited and at worst, been relegated to the fringes of the mainstream economy, leaving in its wake, unfulfilled dreams, unexplored talent and unwritten stories.

According to the Banda, the initiative will deliver three touch points that launch throughout the year namely the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal.

A total of 60 youth around SADC regions are expected to benefit from this initiative where the trainings will take a year and will be fully financed by Multchoice Africa.

It is an ongoing initiative and those with atleast 2 years experience in film production are eligible to apply.

The Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia applauded Multichoice for the good initiative.

Chiumia said the initiative will help to unearth the hidden talents and will help to uncover the untold stories.

She therefore called upon for the youth to use such an advantage by applying for the trainings.

Other notable figures were firm maker Joya, Tay Grin, Hazel Warren and the president of firm association of Malawi, Ezaius Nkandawire.

