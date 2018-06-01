Malawi govt recalls Kaliati’s daughter from High Commission in London

Malawi government has recalled Carolyne Kaliati, a trained legal practitioer, from diplomatic service in the United Kingdom following her mother’s scathing remarks against President Peter Mutharika that she made at the Chilima movement news conference held in Lilongwe on Thursday, May 31 2018.

Carolyne Kaliati was second secretary responsible for political affairs at the Malawi High Commission in London.

Patricia Kaliati, mother to Carolyne, belongs to the ruling DPP faction that is agitating for Saulos Klaus Chilima, state Vice President, to be presidential candidate of the party at the 2019 presidential polls against incumbent President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

At the press conference, Kaliati argued Mutharika is not a suitable and winning candidate owing to his “inept” leadership.

She said Chilima is the most suitable candidate because during the time he has been second in command, he has demonstrated impeccable leadership qualities.

Kaliati, one of the few long serving parliamentarian said it was illogical to recall her daughter.

“Those who work in our foreign missions do not practise politics. My daughter has nothing to do with our local politics. After all, I am not supporting Chakwera or the MCP, am supporting Chilima of the Democratic Progressive Party,” said Kaliati.

She said it was shocking though not surprising that the DPP was now removing relatives of the DPP members when the embassies are full of supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party.

Social media reports posted by aides to President Peter Mutharika have hinted Kaliati faces further targeted harrassment if a former senior cabinet minister in both Bingu and Peter administrations does not abandon the Chilima movement, a political crusade campaining for Chilima to take over the DPP presidency.

“This is funny and ridiculous, the President should know what I have done and am still doing for my beloved party, the DPP before punishing my innocent daughter. She is there because of the hard work I do for the DPP,” Kaliati said.

Chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara refused to comment, saying he does not know anything on the matter.

Mutharika last week appointed his niece to High Commission in South Africa.

At press Thursday, Kaliati said the DPP is getting back party vehicles from the Chilima movement officials who are also getting death threats.

