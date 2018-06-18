Mulunguzi alumni fundraise for former school at Crossroads Hotel June 30

‘No sweet without sweat’ is the slogan of Mulunguzi Secondary School in the eastern city of Zomba. This could be the reason why its former students have decided to sweat in mobilising resources for the construction of an additional girls’ hostel at the school by organising a dinner dance fundraising event to be held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on June 30.

Publicity Secretary for the fundraising committee, Maureen Mtukumula Gomani said the alumni group decided to give back to a school that made them to be where and what they are today by constructing a girls’ hostel so as to bridge the boy-girl ratio intake at the school which is at 2:1 due to limited lodging place for girls.

“As alumni for Mulunguzi we have been involved in a number of initiatives to help our old School to be a conducive learning place. So far we have donated chairs to be used in the dinning hall, we also fixed the dinning tables. In March this year we also donated 3 electric cooking pots to be used in the kitchen, all these activities are being carried out as a token of appreciation to the school that moulded our future”, she said.

However, Mkutumula noted that despite all these efforts, the organisation saw the gap that has always been there in terms of shortage of girls’ hostels and thought of doing something about it.

“Since the establishment of MLZSS in the early 80’s, the school has four girls’ hostels against 8 for boys. This alone is descriminatory in nature because already, we have failed to accommodate enough girls at the school resulting in failure to promote a girl child education. We feel that the 50:50 campaign should begin at school all the way to college if we are to achieve meaningful results. This is why we have decided to 1help in this way so that the intake of girls should be at par with that of boys at MLZ SS”, the publicit said.

“This is why the alumni in association with the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) with a hand from Airtel Malawi decided to embark on this project which so far is at foundation stage”, she added.

Mulunguzi Secondary School Alumin ask well wishers, individuals, organisations and the corporate world to either patronise the dinner dance and contribute money towards the exercise.

On his part, the group’s National Coordinator Chipatso Nkhonjera urge well wishers and the corporate world to buy tickets for 10 people at K300,000 as one way of reaching out to girls at the school.

The fundraising dinner dance which will be held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on June 30 2018 is expected to raise K3 million.

