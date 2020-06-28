Muluzi congratulates Malawi president-elect Chakwera, VP Chilima

June 28, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi’s former president Bakili Muluzi has congratulated President-elect Dr Lazarus Chakwera  following his victory in the presidential elections.

Muluzi to Chakwera: Congratulations are in order

Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday’s  court-sanctioned fresh presidential poll.

For the first time, the winner needed over 50%  of the votes to avoid a run-off election

The new president is expected to be sworn in on Sunday.

Muluzi reportedly phoned Chakwera to congratulate him and has also delivered a written message.

According to a statement, the former president said he wishes Chakwera and vice-president Saulos Chilima “all the best as they take the mantle of serving the people of Malawi.”

For the re-run, Chakwera obtained the high-profile support of Vice President Saulos Chilima, former president Joyce Banda and  other small political parties including former human rights firebrand activist turned politician Timothy Mtambo.

3
H E Nyaphapi One
Guest
H E Nyaphapi One

I will not waste my comment on corruption inc.

2 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

Democracy is sweet.

4 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

Yes Ce Bakili mulipo? mwangomuzuzitsa tupele kkkkk. imwani madzi.

izi sizitengedwa ngati malamulo a mnyumba mwako ai koma kuyanganila mtundu wa anthu mu dziko.
mosanyengerera mosaopa kulankhula mmbuyomu munali masewela feating plus plus kutailila thoo. ai ka. masanje ai.
moni chaponda jeni ansa kunje mathanga mwapasa.nyamilandu
pitala
getu
dausi
tupele
glezeda
msaka
jmchaca
jomo
ben phili somanjo
muli
the list is long
MULUNGU NDI WAMOYO. MULAPE

4 hours ago
