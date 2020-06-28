Muluzi congratulates Malawi president-elect Chakwera, VP Chilima

Malawi’s former president Bakili Muluzi has congratulated President-elect Dr Lazarus Chakwera following his victory in the presidential elections.

Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday’s court-sanctioned fresh presidential poll.

For the first time, the winner needed over 50% of the votes to avoid a run-off election

The new president is expected to be sworn in on Sunday.

Muluzi reportedly phoned Chakwera to congratulate him and has also delivered a written message.

According to a statement, the former president said he wishes Chakwera and vice-president Saulos Chilima “all the best as they take the mantle of serving the people of Malawi.”

For the re-run, Chakwera obtained the high-profile support of Vice President Saulos Chilima, former president Joyce Banda and other small political parties including former human rights firebrand activist turned politician Timothy Mtambo.

