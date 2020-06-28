So help me God! Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president, Chilima as VP

President Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn as the country’s new leader, following his election in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections defeating former president Peter Mutharika.

Chakwera, leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) becomes Malawi’s 6th president.

The President-elect was sworn in by the Chief Justice Andrew

“I Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera do solemnly swear that I will well and truly perform the functions of high office of the Republic of Malawi and that I will preserve and defend the constitution and that I will do right to all manner of period without fear or favour, affection or ill will ,” said Chakwera 65, reciting after the Chief Justice.

Flanked by the First Lady Monica Chakwera, the President His Excellency Chakwera ended his oath while carrying a Holy Bible by saying “So help me God!”

First to take oath was Vice President-elect Saulos Klaus Chilima. But his oath had to be repeated as the Chief Justice explained: “We had to repeat because he has to hold the Bible.”

Thousands of people flocked outside the heavily guarded Bingu International Conference Centre Square banging drums, beeping horns and dancing.

In his brief speech, President Chakwera said in his strong American accent that to address Malawians as a Head of State is “an honour”.

We will have a government that serves not a government that rules,” said Chakwera.

He pledged to “run Malawi well.”

And his speech saying ‘God help Malawi’

