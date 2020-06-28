So help me God! Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president, Chilima as VP

June 28, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera  has been sworn as the country’s new leader, following his election in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections defeating former president Peter Mutharika.

His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera taking his oath- Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana
Chilima taking his oath as Malawi Vice President- Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana
His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera- Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana
Vice President Chilima and his wife Mary- Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana
Judges procession arriving.- Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana

Chakwera, leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) becomes Malawi’s 6th president.

The President-elect was sworn in by the Chief Justice Andrew

“I Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera do solemnly swear that I will well and truly perform the functions of high office of the Republic  of Malawi  and that I will preserve and defend the constitution and that I will do right to all manner of period without fear or favour, affection or ill will ,” said Chakwera 65, reciting after the Chief Justice.

Flanked by the First Lady Monica Chakwera, the President His Excellency Chakwera ended his oath while carrying a Holy Bible by saying “So help me God!”

First to take oath was Vice President-elect Saulos Klaus Chilima. But his oath had to be repeated as the Chief Justice explained: “We had to repeat because he has to hold the Bible.”

Thousands of people flocked outside the heavily guarded Bingu International Conference Centre Square banging drums, beeping horns and dancing.

In his brief speech, President Chakwera  said in his strong American accent that  to address Malawians as a Head of State is “an honour”.

We will have a government that serves not a government that rules,” said Chakwera.

He pledged to “run Malawi well.”

And his speech saying ‘God help Malawi’

Ida
Guest
Ida

Ambuye akutsogolereni a Chakwera ndi a Chilima. You are the only hope for our beautiful mother Malawi

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Wiza
Guest
Wiza

Renewal of Malawi with new president after saying no to dirty politics

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lloyd Gomba
Guest
Lloyd Gomba

Welcome.back Dausi, Ntaba, uladi and others to your roots mcp but you’ll have to be on 24 months probation folk before you start killing people like you used to do at dpp

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Timve Ziti
Guest
Timve Ziti

The “Polofesas” are out. Doctors’ time now.
Liu lakuti Polofesa lipume.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Fraga
Guest
Fraga

Congrats Mr President,, we have high hopes in you.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

The President of the people for the people, elected by the people.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
