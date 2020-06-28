Chilima and I will have govt that serves, says Chakwera new Malawi leader

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera who has been sworn in as 6th President of the Republic of Malawi has said he was humbled to be the Head of State.

In his brief speech in Lilongwe at Malawi Square, President Chakwera said time has come for Malawians to go beyond their dreams and make them come true.

He promised that together with Vice President Saulos Chilima, they will be servants of the people not rulers and restore the future of the country’s generation.

“Both Chilima and I, with your help, will have a government that serves, inspires, listens and not shout. A government that fights for you and not fight against you, “said President Chakwera.

He has since pledged to run Malawi towards the path of Tsogolo Labwino.

“What use is freedom if you and I are a slave to starvation,”he said.

Chakwera committed to deliver, saying he had a blessing from God to govern the country to the best of his ability.

“I am duty bound by God and all of you to give you my best,” said Chakwera a former preacher who headed Malawi Assemblies of God before joining frontline politics.

He also offered an olive branch to political competitors, saying he wants to be a President of all Malawians.

“I want to tell you that this new Malawi is a home for everyone whether you voted for me or not,” said Chakwera.

He continued: “Trust us and make this win, a win for all of us. Those celebrating should be celebrating with humility,” he said.

Chakwera is now set to make key appointments to his administration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!