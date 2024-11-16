Muluzi, JB, APM: Thanks for your statement, but your records speaker louder than your words  

It seems Malawi’s former presidents have found a new hobby: appearing relevant. Last Friday, when Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, and Arthur Peter Mutharika issued their joint statement condemning the violence against peaceful protesters in Lilongwe on November 13, 2024, they set the stage for a national debate about democracy, justice, and the rule of law. On the surface, their concerns seemed legitimate: violence against peaceful demonstrators is, after all, a clear affront to the democratic principles the nation supposedly upholds.

However, beneath the surface of their carefully crafted words lies a much more glaring truth: Malawi has heard enough from these former leaders. Their statement, no matter how well-intentioned, is a textbook example of political hypocrisy. They have become masters of selective outrage, offering a scathing critique of the violence today while conveniently ignoring their own roles in fostering a culture of impunity during their presidencies.

A Legacy of Violence and Intolerance

Let’s rewind for a moment and remind ourselves of the track records of Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika—three leaders who now, in their post-presidency years, seem to have developed a sudden passion for defending democracy. Where were these same voices when the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth chairman was murdered in cold blood in Ndirande last month? A life was lost, and yet, not a single word of condemnation from Muluzi, Banda, or Mutharika. Why? Was this murder less important simply because the victim was aligned with the opposition? Or is the sanctity of life only defended when it fits their political narrative?

Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika have been quick to express their outrage over the violent disruption of the November protests, but the hypocrisy is impossible to ignore. Muluzi’s presidency was characterized by political violence, especially against opposition groups. Banda’s tenure was marred by the disastrous Cashgate scandal, a case of corruption that drained the nation’s coffers, and Mutharika, despite his high rhetoric on good governance, was often mute in the face of escalating violence under his watch.

For these former presidents to lecture the current government on human rights and democracy is not only ironic; it is downright insulting. What they fail to acknowledge is that their time in power was not one of unwavering commitment to the democratic values they now purport to defend.

Theatrics of a Political Comeback

Let’s be clear: this sudden outpouring of outrage is not about protecting democracy—it is about political point-scoring. Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika are long removed from the levers of power, and their political relevance has significantly diminished in recent years. So, what better way to reclaim a place in the spotlight than by offering a well-timed condemnation of current events? It is a shameful attempt to position themselves as defenders of the people, but Malawi has seen this playbook before.

What Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika fail to grasp is that their statements, while bombastic and full of righteous indignation, are undermined by the undeniable truth: their records speak louder than their words. Had they shown even a fraction of their current outrage during their time in office, perhaps Malawi wouldn’t be grappling with the same issues today.

Selective Outrage: A Pattern of Inaction

The statement issued by these former leaders calls for swift action: an immediate investigation into the violence, prosecutions for the perpetrators, and a categorical condemnation from President Lazarus Chakwera. They even go as far as demanding that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) revisit its decision on Smartmatic and address voter registration issues. But where was this same energy when similar issues arose during their presidencies?

Muluzi: Under his rule, political violence was rampant. Opposition rallies were regularly disrupted by political thugs, and yet Muluzi turned a blind eye. His silence in the face of these injustices speaks volumes about his true commitment to democratic principles. Banda: Her presidency was synonymous with scandal and corruption. Cashgate, a monumental theft of public funds, happened under her watch, yet she failed to take any meaningful action to address the deep-rooted rot in the system. And now, she has the audacity to lecture the current government on accountability? Mutharika: During his time in power, Mutharika’s government was often marked by political polarization and violent crackdowns on dissent. The infamous 2011 July 20 protests, in which dozens of Malawians were killed by police, were met with Mutharika’s cold silence. Where was his condemnation then?

These former leaders had their chance to lead with integrity, transparency, and respect for human rights. Instead, they allowed a culture of violence and impunity to fester in the country. Now, with their political relevance waning, they are seeking to reassert themselves by jumping on the bandwagon of condemnation.

The Demands: More Political Theatre Than Practical Solutions

In their statement, Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika demand that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) revisit its decision on Smartmatic election management technology and address alleged voter suppression. These are valid concerns, no doubt. But why didn’t they raise these issues when they were in power? Why did they stay silent when it was their own party members who had dealings with the controversial election technology? Why are they only now waking up to the flaws in the system when it benefits their own political agendas?

And what about the broader issue of electoral fraud, voter registration, and disenfranchisement? Why are these leaders not questioning their own party officials, some of whom are now part of the same electoral system they claim is flawed?

A Nation Deserves More

Malawi deserves leaders who are consistent in their actions, not those who use their positions to play political games when it suits them. The country needs leaders who put the nation’s well-being above personal political ambition. If Muluzi, Banda, and Mutharika are genuinely committed to Malawi’s future, they must start by acknowledging their own failings. It’s time for them to stop pointing fingers at the current government while refusing to confront the mess they left behind.

The statement may sound noble, but it rings hollow when you consider the broader context of their presidencies. Malawi has heard enough from these former leaders. Their records speak louder than their words, and until they confront their own complicity in the problems we face today, their outrage will remain nothing more than a self-serving performance.

The time for political theatre is over. Malawi deserves better.

