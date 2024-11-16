Opinion: Slow down, Onjezani Kenani; help enlighten Malawians not misguiding them

Stanley Onjezani Kenani, the self-proclaimed literary genius and cultural commentator, has once again taken to his keyboard, this time to post a misguided commentary on the Reserve Bank of Malawi’s (RBM) directive to centralize foreign currency accounts. His recent remarks on social media have left many Malawians scratching their heads, struggling to understand the point of his musings.

Once admired as a brilliant writer with a sharp wit and insightful commentary, Onjezani’s latest rant, however, raises more questions than answers. Rather than engaging with the pressing economic realities of our time, he has chosen to trivialize what is, in fact, a critical step in stabilizing Malawi’s economy.

Let’s start with a confession. Many of us grew up admiring Onjezani—a boy from Kasungu whose literary prowess was admired by many. He had a knack for combining intellect with creativity, and for a while, it seemed like he was poised to be one of the voices that could lead the country into thoughtful, informed discourse.

But as time has gone on, Onjezani has lost his way. His recent posts on economic issues have been so shallow and oversimplified that one has to wonder whether he has forgotten the responsibility that comes with his platform.

In his latest post, Onjezani mocks the RBM’s directive to centralize foreign currency accounts, suggesting that government officials use the pretext of “important international conferences” as a cover for extravagant shopping trips to New York with their girlfriends, boyfriends, and “mothers-in-law.” He thought he was being clever. But in truth, he was only exposing the limits of his understanding.

Onjezani, of all people, should know better. As an accountant working in a prestigious international institution in Switzerland, he ought to understand the stakes of this economic move. His mockery of the RBM’s directive is not just misguided; it is dangerously misleading.

To set the record straight for those who, unlike Onjezani, care about facts: Malawi’s foreign reserves have been severely depleted due to widespread illegal foreign exchange dealings. Commercial banks, NGOs, and even donor-funded projects have been implicated in manipulating forex allocations for private profit. This black-market trading has destabilized the kwacha, driving inflation to alarming levels and pushing the prices of basic goods through the roof.

The RBM’s move to centralize forex accounts is not about government officials “shopping in New York.” It is about tackling a national economic crisis that threatens the livelihoods of millions of Malawians. The directive is a necessary intervention to ensure that the country’s foreign reserves are properly managed, and that forex is directed towards critical imports—like fuel, medicine, and food—and not diverted for personal gain.

The centralization of forex accounts is a bid to restore order and transparency in the forex market. It aims to eliminate the rampant abuses that have been plaguing the system, where forex is being hoarded and used for speculative purposes. Rather than helping the economy, these illicit activities have kept the kwacha in a freefall.

This is an issue of national survival, not political grandstanding or satire. By reducing this complex issue to snarky one-liners, Onjezani is actively misleading Malawians and sowing confusion in the public mind. In doing so, he risks eroding the public’s trust in a government initiative that, despite its imperfections, is an attempt to stabilize the nation’s financial system.

The core problem with Onjezani’s posts is not just their lack of substance but the dangerous oversimplification of a critical issue. His recent comment that the government is “eating forex like tomatoes” might sound like an amusing quip, but it reflects a fundamental lack of understanding about the gravity of the economic situation.

Malawi’s forex crisis is not a joke. It is a life-or-death matter for many Malawians, particularly the poor and vulnerable who suffer most when prices spiral out of control. Onjezani’s brand of “satire” distracts from the real issues, turning serious national concerns into fodder for cheap laughs. The real danger here is that his posts could lead people to believe that the government’s economic strategies are a joke, rather than the urgent steps they are.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Onjezani’s recent musings is the apparent disconnect from the reality on the ground. His cheerleaders—the sycophants who hang on his every word—have been quick to offer their applause, but these are the same individuals who fail to recognize that Onjezani’s commentary, far from being enlightened, is becoming increasingly divorced from the facts.

Onjezani’s rise to prominence as a writer and commentator gave him an audience of admirers. But now, it seems that some of those admirers—enamored by his wordplay—have lost sight of the need for substance. This group of followers, more interested in praising his cleverness than engaging with the real issues at hand, might be contributing to his current misdirection.

The idea that Onjezani has presidential ambitions is, at this point, laughable. His commentary, which now seems more focused on Twitter debates than national progress, raises serious doubts about his fitness for any serious political office.

Onjezani, it’s time to slow down and reconsider your approach. Malawi doesn’t need more empty rhetoric; we need solutions grounded in reality. Your post may have generated some social media chatter, but the truth is that it adds little to the national conversation about how to solve the economic challenges we face.

As a writer, you once had the power to engage in meaningful discourse, to inspire change, and to challenge the status quo. But now, you’ve become part of the noise—adding nothing but confusion to the issues that really matter.

Malawi is grappling with real challenges—high inflation, a weakening currency, and a growing debt crisis. These are the issues that need to be addressed, not mocked or trivialized. If you genuinely care about the future of this nation, it’s time to stop the sarcasm and engage in thoughtful, fact-based dialogue. The country deserves more than jokes at its expense. It deserves leaders—both in the media and in politics—who are committed to solutions, not distractions.

Malawians need more than your clever words; they need wisdom, and they need action. So, Stanley, take a step back, reflect, and come back to the issues that matter. The country is watching, and it’s time to stop misguiding us.

In the meantime, let’s all continue to focus on the bigger picture. The RBM’s directive, while imperfect, is a necessary step toward stabilizing the economy. Let’s support it, hold the government accountable, but not allow ourselves to be sidetracked by the trivialities of a part-time satirist.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!