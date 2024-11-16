CSOs call for peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in 2025

As Malawi prepares for its 2025 general elections, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the northern region have come together to affirm their commitment to a peaceful, credible, and inclusive electoral process. In a statement released after a day-long meeting on Saturday at Chatonda Lodge in Mzuzu, the CSOs emphasized the need for a collective and united approach to ensure the elections reflect the true will of the people, safeguard national unity, and protect the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The meeting, which was organized by key advocacy groups such as the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), and Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), sought to address various issues that may affect the integrity of the 2025 electoral process. Participants stressed that the upcoming elections represent a critical juncture for Malawi, with the potential to either strengthen or undermine the country’s democratic foundations.

National Unity at Risk

A central point of concern raised by the CSOs is the ongoing efforts by certain political actors to divide the nation along political, regional, and tribal lines. These divisive tactics, they argue, pose a significant threat to national unity and compromise the integrity of the electoral process. The CSOs warned that such rhetoric could lead to unnecessary tensions, violence, and social fragmentation, undermining the spirit of collaboration and collective progress that the country needs ahead of the elections.

“Inclusive and peaceful elections are foundational to the health of our democracy,” stated Francis Chirambo, speaking on behalf of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum for the northern region. “When we allow ourselves to be divided, we endanger the integrity of the entire electoral process. Malawians must stand together to reject division and work towards a united future.”

Concerns Over MEC Leadership and Voter Registration

The CSOs also addressed ongoing calls from opposition parties for the removal of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, as well as demands to suspend voter registration. While acknowledging the right of any stakeholder to express their concerns, the CSOs expressed strong disapproval of calls for leadership changes based on personal or partisan interests rather than objective evaluations of performance.

“Any call for change within MEC leadership must be rooted in merit, professionalism, and an evidence-based assessment of competence. Demands that stem from family ties or personal interests are harmful and undermine the credibility of the process,” Chirambo emphasized. “We must prioritize fairness and transparency to ensure that the leadership of the electoral commission is respected and trusted by all stakeholders.”

The CSOs called for a more inclusive approach to electoral reforms and a greater focus on strengthening public confidence in the MEC. They recommended ongoing dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders, including political parties, traditional leaders, and religious organizations, to address challenges in a constructive manner.

A Call for Peace and Rejecting Divisive Politics

In a powerful statement, the CSOs urged all leaders—political, traditional, and religious—to promote peace, discourage violence, and reject divisive rhetoric that seeks to exploit the differences among the people of Malawi. They also called upon the youth to resist being used as political pawns for partisan interests, stressing that the future of Malawi must be prioritized over short-term political agendas.

“The youth of Malawi are the future of this country, and they must be given the opportunity to shape the nation through peaceful means,” Chirambo continued. “Malawi’s future should never be sacrificed for divisive and destructive political agendas. We urge young people to stand firm and say no to violence and manipulation.”

Moving Forward: A United Effort for Electoral Integrity

As the 2025 general elections approach, the CSOs in the northern region have reiterated the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that all Malawians are given an equal and fair opportunity to participate in the electoral process. This includes facilitating voter education, ensuring access to voter registration, and ensuring that electoral procedures are transparent and impartial.

The CSOs’ call for open dialogue among all stakeholders is a timely reminder that Malawi’s democracy will only thrive if everyone works together in good faith. It is essential that political leaders and citizens alike focus on the values that unite the country, rather than the forces that seek to divide it. Only by fostering a peaceful, inclusive, and credible electoral process can Malawi secure a democratic future that reflects the aspirations and will of its people.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, it is clear that the role of civil society in promoting peaceful and fair elections will be crucial. Their efforts to rally Malawians around the ideals of democracy and unity will be pivotal in ensuring that the upcoming elections reflect the true democratic will of the people, free from external manipulation, division, and violence.

Conclusion: Collective Responsibility for Electoral Integrity

With the tripartite elections set for September 2025, the call from CSOs in the northern region is clear: a peaceful, credible, and inclusive electoral process is not just a hope—it is a necessity for Malawi’s future. By standing united and rejecting division, the people of Malawi can ensure that the elections are a true reflection of the country’s democratic values and aspirations. The responsibility lies with all of us—government, political leaders, civil society, and ordinary citizens—to ensure that Malawi’s democracy remains strong and resilient in the face of challenges.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!