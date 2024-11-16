Pressure piles on AFORD president Enock Chihana to apologize for tribal remarks

The heat continues to rise for Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana, following his controversial remarks on 13 November 2024 that have sparked outrage across Malawi. Chihana’s comments, which were widely condemned as divisive and tribalistic, have now led to an official ultimatum from Chewa cultural leaders, who are demanding an apology within three days or face further repercussions. The political fallout from Chihana’s remarks is mounting, with critics accusing him of irresponsibly stoking tribal tensions in the run-up to the 2025 general elections.

Chihana, speaking at a public event, made a statement that has caused deep offense to many, especially among the Chewa community. Quoted as saying, “Chimashini chimenechi cha Smartmatic mudzikavoterana ku dambwe komweko (Chewa Traditional shrines),” Chihana’s words have been interpreted as not only disrespectful but as a calculated attempt to mock the Chewa people and their cultural practices.

Tribalism, Hate Speech, and Political Irresponsibility

The backlash was swift, with senior Chewa chiefs and representatives from the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) immediately denouncing Chihana’s comments. Senior Chief Chadza, a respected traditional leader, accused Chihana of using hate speech to create unnecessary divisions in the country, claiming the remarks were an attack on the Chewa people and their right to participate fully in the democratic process. According to Chief Chadza, Chihana’s words suggested that Chewas were somehow unfit to vote in the 2025 elections unless they followed tribal practices, a statement that many saw as a veiled attack on their dignity and political rights.

Chihana’s critics have raised concerns that such rhetoric is not only irresponsible but dangerous. Senior Chief Nthondo of Ntchisi warned that this kind of tribalism could lead to the further fragmentation of Malawi, a country that has prided itself on unity in diversity. “If Chihana were to be elected, we fear he would drive the Chewa people out of this country and divide the nation irreparably,” Chief Nthondo declared.

Political analysts have also weighed in, noting that such remarks from a public figure with national ambitions could easily incite further ethnic tensions in a country still grappling with the complexities of tribal and regional politics. The stakes for the 2025 elections are high, and the danger of turning them into a battle of ethnic identities rather than a contest of ideas and policy solutions is growing.

Ultimatum: Apologize or Face Consequences

In an unprecedented move, the Chewa chiefs and CHEFO have given Chihana an ultimatum to apologize publicly within three days. The demand is clear: Chihana must retract his comments and make amends to the Chewa people, or he will face continued backlash and potential legal consequences for inciting ethnic hatred. The deadline for this apology is fast approaching, and the pressure on Chihana is becoming intense.

Dr. Stanley Chakhumbira Khaila, the chairperson of CHEFO, expressed the deep hurt caused by Chihana’s remarks, underscoring that Chewa culture is central to the identity of millions of Malawians. “What Mr. Chihana did was not just a political mistake. It was an attack on the Chewa community’s dignity, our culture, and our contributions to the fabric of Malawian society,” Khaila said. “We are giving him three days to publicly apologize for his careless and divisive words. If he fails to do so, we will consider all options, including further public campaigns and legal action.”

The three-day window for an apology is an indication of the seriousness with which the Chewa community is taking this matter. If Chihana refuses or fails to apologize within the stipulated time, the chiefs have warned that they will escalate their response, potentially calling for a boycott of his party and a wider public campaign to condemn his actions.

A Test of Leadership and Maturity

Chihana’s refusal or failure to apologize would not only deepen the rift between him and the Chewa people but also send a troubling message about his suitability as a national leader. The growing pressure on Chihana highlights a larger issue: the importance of political maturity and the responsibility leaders bear to safeguard the unity of the country.

Chihana, who has long presented himself as an advocate for democracy and good governance, now finds his leadership under intense scrutiny. His comments have raised questions about his ability to lead a diverse nation like Malawi, where ethnic harmony and national unity are crucial to the country’s stability. Many observers are now wondering whether Chihana’s ambitions for national office are at risk due to his failure to properly manage the sensitivities of the country’s ethnic and cultural dynamics.

Political Fallout and Public Perception

Public reaction to Chihana’s comments has been overwhelmingly negative, with social media platforms and radio stations abuzz with calls for his apology. His detractors argue that Chihana’s comments are a reflection of deeper issues within his political style—namely, an opportunistic and divisive approach to politics that plays on ethnic fears rather than promoting national cohesion.

This incident is proving to be a significant test for Chihana’s political career. His next move will be pivotal in shaping his future as a politician. The demand for an apology is not just about saving face—it is about restoring credibility and trust. A failure to apologize could alienate not only the Chewa people but also other ethnic groups who may see his words as a dangerous precedent for ethnic exclusion.

A Nation Watching

As the clock ticks down on the three-day deadline, all eyes are on Chihana. His response—or lack thereof—will have far-reaching implications for his political future and the broader political climate in Malawi. Will he back down, admit his mistake, and seek reconciliation, or will he stand by his words, further dividing the nation?

For now, the pressure is squarely on Chihana. The Chewa community, as well as many Malawians who value unity, will be waiting for his next move. If he chooses to ignore the calls for an apology, the consequences could be severe, not just for his political career but for the stability of the nation as a whole.

