Critical Opinion: Chakwera’s forex control measure is a necessary step to safeguard economic future

In a move that has stirred mixed reactions, President Lazarus Chakwera’s order to tighten control over foreign currency transactions is both timely and essential for the country’s economic health.

With Malawi facing persistent foreign exchange shortages, which have undermined crucial imports like fuel, fertilizer, and medical supplies, it is clear that the status quo cannot continue.

While critics may argue that the new measures could stifle economic activity or burden legitimate businesses, the risks of inaction far outweigh these concerns.

The President’s decision is a direct response to the systemic abuse of the foreign currency market by a small but powerful group of institutions and individuals who have been manipulating the system for personal gain.

Unmasking the culprits: Who benefits from the forex shortage?

At the heart of the issue are allegations, as revealed by the Attorney General, that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), research institutions, and other entities receiving foreign currency in their Foreign Currency-Denominated Accounts (FCDAs) are colluding with commercial banks to bypass formal exchange controls.

By exchanging forex in unregulated markets, they are contributing directly to the shortage of foreign currency in the formal sector. This type of illicit activity, which relies on collusion between private sector players and some public sector employees, is not only illegal but detrimental to the country’s financial system.

These practices are further compounded by the unregulated transfer of foreign currency from FCDAs to third parties for the exchange of Malawi Kwacha, often at inflated rates, exacerbating the forex shortage.

Such actions are not victimless crimes; they erode the country’s foreign currency reserves, destabilize the formal currency exchange market, and ultimately harm everyday Malawians who suffer from high inflation and a lack of essential imports.

The Black Market: A drain on national resources

For too long, Malawi’s black market for foreign exchange has been allowed to flourish unchecked. The informal trading of forex is not just illegal; it is a silent killer of the economy.

The black market siphons off much-needed foreign currency from the formal system, creating artificial shortages that further push up the cost of living for ordinary citizens. By tightening control over the movement and use of forex, the President is trying to put an end to this unregulated activity, and rightly so.

The effects of this black market economy are far-reaching. Essential products, from food to medicine, become scarcer and more expensive. The inability to access forex at official rates drives up the cost of imports, which then has a ripple effect on all sectors of the economy, from agriculture to healthcare.

In an environment where Malawi’s forex reserves are already dangerously low, the illegal siphoning of currency makes matters worse, impacting service delivery in key sectors.

Protecting public interests and promoting accountability

One of the primary objectives of the President’s order is to ensure that foreign currency used for public service, particularly for grants or donations, is handled with the utmost transparency.

The decision to direct these funds to the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) instead of private commercial banks is a crucial step in ensuring that foreign currency is not misused or misappropriated.

It will help strengthen the financial oversight mechanisms and ensure that these resources are used for their intended purposes.

By consolidating foreign currency reserves under the RBM’s control, the government can better manage its reserves, prioritize key imports, and avoid the misuse of funds that could otherwise benefit a select few.

The order also provides the government with better tools to enforce compliance with existing financial laws, especially those related to money laundering and the exchange control regulations, which have often been ignored.

The short-term pain for long-term gain

Critics may argue that such measures could stifle economic growth, create unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, or affect the operational capacity of some NGOs and businesses that rely on flexible access to forex.

However, the broader picture reveals a different narrative: if the current abuse of forex reserves continues, the long-term damage to Malawi’s economy will be far more severe. Without reform, forex shortages will continue to undermine businesses, increase inflation, and lead to further economic instability.

In the short term, some businesses may face challenges, but the goal of these measures is to stabilize the economy for the long term. If implemented correctly, the order will restore confidence in the formal forex market, reduce inflationary pressures, and ensure that Malawi’s scarce foreign currency is used efficiently and ethically.

A call for national unity and responsibility

Malawi’s forex problems are a result of years of mismanagement and lax enforcement of financial regulations. The President’s decision to enforce stricter control is not just about punishing offenders; it is about protecting the interests of the majority of Malawians who suffer from the effects of a weak currency and inflation.

The President’s order sends a strong message: that those who undermine the country’s financial system for personal gain will no longer be allowed to act with impunity.

It is now crucial that the government, financial institutions, and businesses work together to ensure that these controls are enforced fairly and effectively. Civil society organizations and other stakeholders should also play an active role in monitoring the process to ensure transparency and accountability.

At the same time, it is vital that government policies do not inadvertently stifle legitimate trade or investment, and that these measures are part of a broader effort to build a more stable and self-sufficient economy.

Conclusion: A necessary and justified step

In conclusion, while some may see the President’s foreign currency control measures as a heavy-handed approach, they are, in fact, a necessary and justified response to the complex challenges facing Malawi’s economy.

The abuse of foreign currency must end if the country is to achieve economic stability and long-term prosperity. It is a bold but vital step to curb illegal activities, protect national interests, and ensure that Malawi’s foreign currency reserves are used in the service of all its citizens. In the end, the President’s order is about safeguarding Malawi’s economic future—something that cannot be left to chance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!