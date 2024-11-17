Mutharika blames Chakwera for Blantyre’s economic decline, vows to return all parastatals move to Lilongwe

Former President Peter Mutharika has expressed his frustration with the economic downturn of Blantyre, accusing the current administration of President Lazarus Chakwera of mismanagement that has left the city struggling to reclaim its former economic vibrancy.

Speaking at the DPP Southern Region Fundraising Dinner and Dance in Blantyre on Saturday, Mutharika, who said has deep personal ties to Blantyre, a city once seen as the economic engine of Malawi, lamented that under Chakwera’s leadership, Blantyre has become a shadow of its former self.

“Blantyre has been destroyed economically, and there is nothing left to celebrate,” Mutharika said, calling attention to the city’s deteriorating fortunes. He pointed to the relocation of key parastatals from Blantyre as a significant blow to the city’s economy, arguing that such moves have weakened the city’s position as an economic powerhouse.

Mutharika vowed that should he return to office in the 2025 elections, he would take immediate steps to reverse the damage inflicted during the Chakwera administration. “I will make an executive order to return all parastatals that were moved from Blantyre by the Chakwera administration,” Mutharika promised, emphasizing that such a move is crucial for revitalizing the city’s economy and restoring Blantyre’s historical role as the commercial capital of Malawi.

Mutharika’s comments came as part of his broader campaign message during a fundraising event held by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The event aimed to galvanize party support and raise the necessary funds for the upcoming 2025 general elections. Mutharika stressed that the elections will be a “watershed moment” for the future of Malawi, underscoring the need for adequate financial resources to ensure the party’s success at the polls.

Mutharika also weighed in on ongoing claims that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), led by President Chakwera, is funding its electoral campaign through illicit means, particularly stolen government funds. Addressing these allegations, Mutharika dismissed them as unfounded, stating that “money alone will not make MCP win the elections.” He added that the people of Malawi are growing weary of the Chakwera administration’s handling of the economy and public services, and they are “seeking change.”

The DPP leader’s remarks pointed to a broader sense of dissatisfaction with the current government’s performance, particularly regarding economic mismanagement and the perception of political corruption. Mutharika suggested that the people of Malawi are looking for alternatives and expressed confidence that the DPP would emerge as the preferred choice in the upcoming election.

In his address to party members, Mutharika sought to rally DPP supporters for the challenging journey ahead. “Can I count on your full support?” he asked, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving victory. He reiterated his commitment to restoring the country’s prosperity and securing a better future for the people of Malawi.

By framing the upcoming elections as a crucial juncture for the country, Mutharika underscored the need for DPP to be fully resourced and operationally effective. His appeal for unity and financial backing was a clear indication that the DPP is gearing up for a fierce electoral contest next year.

