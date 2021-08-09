Muluzi not off the hook yet as ACB’s Martha Chizuma vows to pursue his cases

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will continue with the K1.7billion case involving former President Bakili Muluzi and his ex-secretary Lyness Whisky because the case is viable for prosecution.

Speaking during a press briefing held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Monday, Chizuma said that following an interface meeting the Bureau had with the Legal Affairs Committee, they resolved to conduct a review of the cases and report back.

“There have been a lot of discussions concerning the case of Dr Bakili Muluzi since last year, the Legal Affairs Committee has been asking ACB to do a thoroughly review of this case and for the past one year ACB has been doing documentation of the case and also tracing witnesses of the case across the country.

“The report from the review has shown that the cases are still viable for prosecution,” she said, adding that most witnesses are still available and willing to testify.

“After this process of documentation and tracing of the witnesses of the case which was completed last week, the bureau came up with the report which analyses that there are still some offences which the bureau can still precede,” she said.

However, Chizuma said the case has stalled because Muluzi challenged his trial before the Supreme Court and the Bureau is waiting for that judgement.

The ACB czar said the case is still pursuable even though few charges will be dropped due to unavailability of some crucial witnesses.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!