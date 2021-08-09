Wanderers beat MAFCO to book Semi Final place in FDH Bank Cup

Mighty Wanderers FC on Sunday became the third team to reach the semifinals of the inaugural FDH Bank Cup after ousting MAFCO FC at Kamuzu Stadium in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre.

The Nomads, popularly known as Manoma by their faithful, made sure, the Salima based soldiers should not be near any FDH ATM with a 2-0 goal margin courtesy of Vincent Nyangulu in the 21st minute and Vitumbiko Kumwenda in the 44th minute.

The Lali Lubani Boys, who dominated the game made three changes to their previous meeting in the TNM Super League.

Stanely Sanudi was brought in to replace Hankey Machila, while Yamikani Chester started the game with Peter Cholopi as well replacing Lucky Malata.

Mafco, who vomited lots of words ahead of this game through their team manager, Gulaimfa lacked the killer punch upfront.

They tried make some changes on the second half by bringing in the likes Joseph Donsa for Emmanuel Chipeta, Stain Malata and Wakisa Kalinga for Gift Soko and Paul Phiri but still did not pay any dividend.

After the game, Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira hailed his charges for the hardworking spirit and for the victory,Saying they planned to attack MAFCO FC more and score early goals which they managed to do.

MAFCO FC Coach Temwa Msuku did not hide his disappointment with the loss, saying his boys failed to play according to the instructions.

“We failed to defend the set pieces and conceded two goals in the first half which paralyzed our plans”, He added.

Vincent Nyangulu has now scored four goals and is the current top goal scorer, the Golden boot winner will take home MK200,000.Stanley Sanudi was voted man of the match and took home MK50,000.

Mighty Wanderers has now joined Rumphi United and Ekwendeni Hammers in the prestigious MK90 million FDH Bank Cup semifinals. They will meet the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC.

