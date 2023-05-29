Muluzi off abuse of public money hook as state discontinues case

The High Court in Blantyre has freed former president, Dr Bakili Muluzi from the K1.7 billion abuse of public money case.

This follows the decision by the director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala to discontinue the case.

Chamkakala has been reviewing the Muluzi case which has dragged for over 16 years.

Muluzi was first arrested on July 27, 2006 by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime on fraud and corruption charges but was released on the same day.

Later on, Ishamel Wadi, DPP then, dropped all charges.

He was arrested again on February 26, 2009 and charged with 86 counts of corruption and abuse of office.

The charges claimed that Muluzi diverted K1.7 billion of donor funds from countries like Morocco and Libya.

But after assessing the prosecutability of the case after he was appointed DPP, Chamkakala decided to discontinue with case and all the charges to be dropped.

The case has drained tax payers’ billions of Kwachas with most ACB investigators benefiting from external allowances with a couple of them taking home 6 months overseas.

Muluzi, now 80, ruled Malawi from 1994 to 2004.