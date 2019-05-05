Muluzi pays tribute to Aleke posthumously: ‘ Malawi govt should honour AKB’

Former president Bakili Muluzi on Saturday paid tributes to one of his former ministers Aleke Kadonaphani Banda, popularly known as AKB, saying he remembers him for, among others, his unwavering efforts to bring about change in the country’s politics.
Muluzi was speaking as a ceremony which family members, friends and colleagues gathered at Chirimba in Blantyre to unveil AKB tombstone. Aleke died on April 9 in 2010.
Said Muluzi: “Aleke Banda was one of the few great men I have ever worked with. He was very intelligent. We are supposed to name something, such as a road after him, to appreciate his work”.
Muluzi expressed worry that nine years down the line, government has not yet honoured AKB as his younger brother Dikani Banda, who represented the family, said AKB is one of the country’s heroes government ought to honour.
“This man deserves to be honoured. As a family, we have done our part by honouring him. We have named one of the roads in the village [Tukombo in Nkhata Bay] ‘Kadonaphani Avenue’ to appreciate the great work he did to our family and the nation as whole,” he said.
Mama Kadzamira also hailed Aleke as one of the three best people she had worked with during the late Kamuzu Banda’s regime.
While Minister of Information Henry Musa, who is also government spokesperson, described AKB as a very patriotic citizen who wished his country well.
The deceased’s first-born son, Masankho Banda, remembered his father as one of those prophets whose prophecies have been fulfilled.
Koma munthu, Mama akuti he was one of the best people she worked with….yet she watched as her husband locked him in a cell for many years. Imagine what the MCP did to Orton Chirwa and his wife Vera. MCP assasins kidnapped them from Zambia in 1981 and locked them up in Solitary confinement. Orton was kept in arm and leg chains all the time until his limbs couldn’t move, the room was so dark that he became partially blind and deaf, he was only allowed to see his wife for a few minutes in 1992 thanks to British legal… Read more »
This man indeed was simply a genius and true to Muluzi’s observation as a country we are failing to honor him by naming any of our public structure after him. And even Muluzi himself had his presidential ambition saved by Aleke Banda and others. Sometime in March 1994 MEC had rejected Bakili Muluzi’s nomination papers because he had a criminal record dating back to the 1960s. Aleke, as the first vice president of the party, led a high powered team of the likes of Brown Mpinganjira, Cassim Chilumpha, Elda Chitalo and others to persuade MEC change its decision. That same… Read more »
I met Aleke several times and always admired his intelligence and modesty. I am interested, however, to read the words of praise from Bakili whost style of corruption-politics was totally different
Doesn’t Muluzi feel guilty considering the way he treated Aleke Banda in 2003-2004
a boma mitu yawo njeee kusaganizirana kukondera thoo thanks a chair pa mfundo yanu
Malemu ada Aleke Banda and Kanyama we should keep them in Mzuzu or in there respected homes tukombo,now it’s difficult to name a anything in tumbuka region,there names these two heroes,late Chihana we will name a Stadium in Mzuzu and airport soon after they finish,Chihana stadium